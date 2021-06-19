NFL Draft Profile: Travon Walker, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#44

Pos: DL

Ht: 6045

Wt: 290

DOB: 12/18/00

Eligible: 2022

Thomaston, GA

Upson-Lee

Travon Walker

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros

Leinweber: Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. By extending, he stacks and sheds with a push-pull move. Athleticism is apparent when moving laterally, staying square and displaying range while maintaining extension. Walker times the snap well and shows a quick get to avoid cut blocks. His length makes him a threat to bat down passes. Not stiff, displaying balance and nimbleness when transitioning out of a spin move. Despite his height, Walker keeps his pads low.

Cons

Leinweber: Walker lacks decisiveness and counter moves as a pass rusher, making him a one-trick pony at this point. Slow hands make his moves predictable. When he is unable to extend quickly enough, linemen latch and seal him off on the edge. Walker needs to process faster when controlling gaps, missing too many opportunities for tackles. He has only played in a rotational role up to this point in his career.

Summary

Leinweber: Very long defensive end who possesses the ability to outreach and control opponents at the point of attack. Walker is a more than capable power rusher, creating knockback and driving his legs. He needs to develop a counter move as he is a one-trick pony. Below average processing speed prevents him from making more splash plays. Walker projects as a developmental 3-4 defensive end or five-technique who can move around on the line. He has traits in length and athleticism that are highly coveted and should help him have an impact in a rotation as a rookie. With more technical refinement and urgency, Walker can be a quality starting-caliber player.

Background:

Raised in Thomaston, Georgia. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played defensive line, tight end and running back in high school. Played basketball in high school. Sport Management major. Contributed on kick coverage units.

One Liners

Leinweber: Very long defensive end who physically overwhelms blockers. Slow hands make his pass rush moves predictable.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.6/8.8