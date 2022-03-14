12 Offensive Free Agents Lions Should Sign

Read more on the 12 offensive free agents the Detroit Lions should sign this offseason.

With free agency set to begin Monday, the Detroit Lions will get a chance to show where they stand among the NFL when it comes to acquiring players.

General manager Brad Holmes, entering his second offseason at the helm, has said the team is in the "player acquisition" phase. Yet, it remains to be seen as to whether the team will go after high-profile players.

Regardless, there are plenty of options out there for the Lions to pursue. Here are 12 players on the offensive side of the ball that the Lions should make an offer to.

Allen Robinson, WR

The Detroit native has played for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, and has not received superb quarterback play at either stop. Though Jared Goff isn’t considered among the league’s best, the Lions had success in the passing game late in the season.

That late-season surge could make this offense an appealing destination for Robinson, who would be the team’s top receiving option. With the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s grad, Detroit’s offense would be much better in 2022.

D.J. Chark, WR

If Robinson’s asking price is too much for the Lions’ liking, Chark could be a more appealing option for Holmes and company. The former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout is a burner who would be a quality deep threat for Goff and the Detroit offense.

He played in just four games in 2021, but managed to score two touchdowns. He produced a 1,000-yard season in 2019, so there’s talent to be uncovered. Chark is also just 25, so there’s plenty of potential that could be unlocked in the right system.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

On the topic of receivers, why not reunite Equanimeous with his brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown. The younger St. Brown was solid for Detroit in his rookie season, setting the organization’s record for receiving yards by a rookie.

With Equanimeous having caught just 16 passes in his last two seasons, there’s a chance Detroit could get him on a cheap deal. At 6-foot-5, there’s a lot to like about the former Packer’s physical stature. The Notre Dame product could also be an asset when it comes to the development of his younger brother.

Kalif Raymond, WR

The Lions found unique ways to get Raymond the ball late in the season after head coach Dan Campbell took over the play-calling duties. He’s got great speed, and held the punt return duties for the team for the duration of the season.

It’s uncertain as to whether or not he brings much as a starting receiver on a good team, so the Lions may elect to move on from him. However, there is a premium on blazing-fast speed, and he was certainly the team’s fastest in-house option. Bringing him back may not be a bad idea.

Hayden Hurst, TE

SI All Lions’ Vito Chirco raised the possibility of Detroit bringing in Hurst via free agency. His catch rate, 83.9 percent, is as solid as they come. Also, he was a first-round selection back in 2018.

The Lions are set when it comes to a starter at the position with T.J. Hockenson. However, the team needs depth at the position, and as Chirco pointed out, a combo of Hockenson and Hurst would not be too bad.

Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

Maxx Williams, TE

A former second-round pick, Williams is a veteran piece who was productive early in his career but has dealt with decreased production throughout the last several seasons of his career. Last season was his best since 2019, as he caught 16 passes for 192 yards.

The Cardinals re-signed Zach Ertz, so Williams is expendable. He would bring value similar to Hurst, while not being as reliable. He’s also a good run blocker, and could be an asset in blocking sets.

Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota, QB

One of the top backup quarterback options available, the former No. 2 overall selection could be exactly what the Lions need. Though the organization is locked into Goff as the starter, signing Mariota would bring in instant competition, while also negating the need to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Mariota has spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he has also contributed as a runner.

He’s not the signal-caller many expected him to be when he was drafted in 2015, but is still capable of playing when needed. If things go south for the Lions, that time may come at some point this season.

Brandon Allen, QB

Another solid backup option, Allen contributed on a Bengals team that lost in the Super Bowl to the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams. Drafted in 2016, the veteran has started nine games in his career, holding a 2-7 record.

His veteran presence could be good in the locker room, and his recent experience is certainly valuable. With Allen and Goff, the Lions’ quarterbacks room would be in good hands from a leadership standpoint.

Tim Boyle, QB

If the Lions are unable to bring in a backup option when it comes to signal-callers, the team would be well-served bringing back Boyle, who started three games under center in 2021.

Boyle was by no means spectacular in his first season of consistent action, but was clearly well liked by his coaches and teammates. By bringing him back on a short deal, he could get another chance to prove he’s worthy of stepping in to play in a pinch.

Connor Williams, OG

A second-round pick in 2018 by the Dallas Cowboys, the four-year vet has started 51 games for the Cowboys. He was a vital part of paving the way for Ezekiel Elliott’s big seasons early in his career and has remained productive.

Williams was in and out of the starting lineup last season, as he was replaced by Connor McGovern.

It looks as though he’ll need a new team next season, and the Lions could benefit from adding to its offensive guard stable. Currently, the team has Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but not much else in terms of experience.

Alex Cappa, OG

A product of Division II’s Humboldt State, Cappa has proven to be a solid find since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft. In 2021, he started all 19 of the Bucs’ games.

He was rock-steady for Tampa Bay in 2021, and could be a good depth piece for the Lions. With so much in terms of starting experience, he would push Jackson and Vaitai, and could wind up as part of the Lions’ starting unit before it's all said and done.

A.J. Cann, OG

The 30-year-old played in just four games in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team with which he has spent the entirety of his career. He suffered a torn MCL in Week 4, and was sidelined for the remainder of the year.

When healthy, however, Cann has been very productive. He could be a valuable addition to the Lions, as the depth and leadership he would provide would be beneficial for the team’s young crop of offensive linemen.