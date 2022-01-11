Twitter Reacts: Lions Supporters Lament Broncos Requesting to Interview Aaron Glenn

The Denver Broncos are already lining up potential candidates to interview for their head coaching vacancy.

The Denver Broncos have reportedly put in an interview request with a member of the current Detroit Lions coaching staff.

Aaron Glenn, who just wrapped up his first season as the Lions defensive coordinator, is likely on the path to becoming a head coach in the NFL.

According to NFL Network, Glenn is already the eighth potential candidate they would like to talk to.

Along with Glenn, the list includes Jerod Mayo, Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore, Nathaniel Hackett, Eric Bieniemy , Jonathan Gannon and Kevin O'Connell.

"First thing is we're both (Texas A&M) Aggies, so we have that relationship. The next thing is we played together in Dallas for a year," Glenn said about head coach Dan Campbell when he was hired. "Then we had a chance to coach together for five years in New Orleans. So, me and Dan have many conversations just about football, and just being with him all these years you get a chance to know the man, right, more than the football coach. I'm attracted more to the man than the football coach, to be honest with you."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Broncos interview request.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER