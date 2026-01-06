Odds to Win the NFC Entering NFL Playoffs (Seahawks and Rams Top Odds List)
The NFL Playoffs are set to begin, and while we see a team not-named the Chiefs or Bengals represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018, we have plenty of familiar faces in the NFC.
The last three teams to win the NFC Championship are back in the playoffs as the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are looking to return to the Super Bowl. With that being said, none of them is the betting favorite.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the NFC ahead of Wild Card Weekend.
NFC Championship Odds
- Seahawks +175
- Rams +240
- Eagles +420
- Bears +950
- Packers +1000
- 49ers +1500
- Panthers +8000
A pair of NFC West teams sit a step above the rest when it comes to their chances to win the NFC Championship.
Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks finished the season on a seven-game win streak to secure the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They'll enjoy a BYE in the opening round and will have homefield advantage in both the divisional round and, if they make it, the NFC Championship. The biggest question surrounding the Seahawks is whether or not Sam Darnold can step up in a big game.
Arguably, the most complete team in the playoffs is the NFC and Super Bowl winner from a few years ago, the Los Angeles Rams. They're elite on both sides of the ball and have the experience at both quarterback and head coach to make another deep run. Unfortunately, due to stumbling late in the season, they'll have to hit the road at least once, and potentially multiple times, on their way to returning to the Super Bowl.
The ugly duckling of the NFC Playoffs is the Carolina Panthers, who are set at 80-1 to win the NFC, an implied probability of just 1.23%.
