AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Vito Chirco

Get your popcorn ready.

The NFL Draft is less than 24 hours away, with the first round set to kick off Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

The crew at SI All Lions -- including John Maakaron, Logan Lamorandier and Vito Chirco -- will be with you all day and night to give its reaction to all the happenings before the draft, during the first round and after the round concludes.

We want you to get involved in the conversation as well.

What will the Lions do with the No. 3 overall selection?

Let us know what you think by voicing your opinion in the comments section below.

Live Updates: 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Vito Chirco
Vito Chirco

Editor

Follow along as we break down all the happenings of the 2020 NFL Draft.

John Maakaron
John Maakaron

Editor

Live reactions, national reactions to the picks. Vito, Logan, & John will bring all the news and coverage throughout the 2020 NFL Draft

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

askepticsview

Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' trade chances entering the 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

Bust Meter: What are Chances DT Derrick Brown Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Derrick Brown will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Rumor: Miami Dolphins Attempting to Trade for Third Pick Without Giving Up Fifth

Could Lions make a deal with Miami Dolphins, but not draft at No. 5?

John Maakaron

Evaluating Analysts' Growing Belief That the Lions Should Draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 Overall

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the growing belief that the Detroit Lions should draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier highlights some sleepers for the Detroit Lions to target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4U

Bust Meter: What are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Jeff Okudah will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Select DT Derrick Brown in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

Los Angeles Chargers move up to No. 3 in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock