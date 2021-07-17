Twitter Reacts: Steve Yzerman Trades Second-Round Draft Pick for Nick Leddy

Fans of the Detroit Red Wings react on social media to the Nick Leddy trade.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt.

Hockey fans observing the Stanley Cup Final witnessed a team out on the ice in the Tampa Bay Lightning that Yzerman had a large part in assembing.

The Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, and supporters of the Red Wings are hoping for similar results during Yzerman's tenure in Motown.

On Friday evening, it was announced the Red Wings had traded with the New York Islanders for veteran defenseman Nick Leddy.

As part of the trade, the Wings moved forward Richard Panik and a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) in the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft to the Islanders.

Leddy, 30, has one year remaining on his contract, and could be used as a trade target at the deadline next season.

The veteran defenseman will have a salary-cap hit of $5.5 million this upcoming season.

In the span of his 11-year NHL career, he has amassed 336 career points (65 goals and 271 assists) in 776 games.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Leddy could end up being partnered with (Moritz) Seider, the Wings' promising defense prospect from the 2019 draft. He's earmarked to join the Wings next season, and he's been vocal about how much it helped his development in Sweden this past season to be paired with veteran Eric Gelinas.

"Unless Yzerman makes another move, the Wings will have to use one of three spots to protect Leddy, which would mean either Dennis Cholowski or Gustav Lindstrom will be exposed (NHL expansion draft), as Filip Hronek is a lock to be protected."

Here is a sample of the mixed reactions online to the trade: