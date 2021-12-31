Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

Things got heated in Atlanta, Ga., at the site of the 2021 Peach Bowl.

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga.

It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers, 31-21.

Pittsburgh had a late opportunity to tie the game with a field goal. Had it scored a touchdown, it would have likely won the game.

Unfortunately, Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay picked off backup quarterback Davis Beville, the Panthers' third-string quarterback, and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown that extended Michigan State's lead to 31-21.

"I felt like our team gave us everything they had in every game, and emptied the bucket with extreme effort, played with toughness and resilience, played to win," Spartans coach Mel Tucker told reporters after the game. "And, that's all you can ask."

Unfortunately, with heated emotions comes challenges to control them.

A video has surfaced online that shows a fight, between two individuals, taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Peach Bowl.

The video shows several valiant efforts to contain the aggression, but both parties still went after each other, even injuring a bystander.

These ugly incidents continue to negatively impact sporting events, and may need to be seriously addressed by venues in the coming months.

