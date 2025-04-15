Why Two Potential Lions Draft Picks Are 'Risky Propositions'
The Detroit Lions have been linked to several defensive ends in pre-draft projections this offseason.
Two of the most popular prospects pundits have the Lions selecting are Mykel Williams out of Georgia and Texas A&M pass-rusher Shemar Stewart.
In a recent CBS Sports 2025 NFL Draft 'buyer beware' post, both were listed among several prospects teams should be cautious about selecting next week.
Detroit's defense is in need of impactful edge rushers who can finish and consistently sack the quarterback. Veteran Marcus Davenport was brought back on a one-year deal, but the team is expected to still add one to two more young prospects to the defensive line unit.
Shemar Stewart has physical skills and is among the most athletic prospects coming out of college, but his lack of pass-rush moves shows up on tape.
As Chris Trapasso explained, "There's a certain threshold of football skill that's needed for a workout warrior to thrive in the NFL. I don't think Stewart possesses that yet. With his God-given ability, he should be radically more productive. But his pass-rush move arsenal is lacking, and the moments in which he summons all his natural talent to convert it to functional play on the field are few and far between."
Throughout his collegiate career, Stewart recorded an 11.6% pressure rate, which is on the low-end for a first-round selection. Several pundits have noted the talented defensive end is far from a finished product and could take time to build up his pass-rush arsenal at the next level.
Williams was recently mocked to the Lions by Mel Kiper and several other draft analysts recently.
Some scouts are concerned about Williams' high pad-level as rusher, explosiveness issues and a pass-rush arsenal described as underdeveloped.
"Williams isn't routinely beating blocks with his hands but did demonstrate an awareness of the importance of utilizing finesse moves at the point of attack on occasion," Trapasso explained. "He tends to get high when rushing the quarterback, which saps what can be immense bull-rushing power.
"Then there's the first step. At his size, it's good but not dynamic enough to threaten the outside shoulder of offensive tackles in the NFL. Every professional offensive tackle is a freak athlete at over 300 pounds."
For Williams to be worth selecting in the first-round, he must develop his array of moves to be able to consistently win out over high-end offensive tackles and guards.