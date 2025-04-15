5 Players Who Could Fall to Lions in 2025 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions currently hold the 28th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. With the draft set to commence on April 24, the anticipation for what the team will do with its first selection is building.
The class is deep with talent on both sides of the ball, but the amount of defensive playmakers is a strength of this year's group. As a result, some talented options could fall into the back-end of the first round.
Here are five players who could fall to the Lions' 28th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.
Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams
Williams is a powerful edge defender who can both stifle the run and get after the opposing passer. However, he dealt with injuries throughout his final season at Georgia which hampered his production. Still, he managed to record five sacks amidst an ankle ailment that lingered throughout the year.
He lacks the finesse of some other top prospects at the position and isn't as polished as a rusher, so he could slide a bit on draft day. However, his physical traits fit what the Lions have traditionally valued at the position, and with some development he could wind up being exactly what the team needs opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Michigan CB Will Johnson
Johnson has become one of the more polarizing prospects at the top-end of the draft board. He doesn't have elite speed, but his fluid athleticism allows him to stay in phase against the fastest wideouts and he does have high level coverage ability.
Injuries derailed his final season at Michigan, and he was up-and-down during the games he played in 2024. However, his performance during the team's national championship campaign a season prior showed exactly what he was capable of.
With a foot injury limiting his work in the pre-draft process, Johnson's range for selection remains anywhere from the top-10 to the late-teens. If his slide continues into Detroit's range, he could be worthy of a move up for Detroit to add another top young talent to the cornerback room.
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
A strong performance at the NFL Combine cemented Campbell as the top linebacker prospect in the class, but medical uncertainty could lead to him falling down the draft board. He underwent surgery to repair a labrum tear in March, which could put his availability for offseason programs in jeopardy.
Injury concerns aside, Campbell has the making of a solid NFL linebacker with how well he moves in space, whether it's to pursue a ball-carrier or cover a tight end or back out of the backfield. With Alex Anzalone in the final year of his contract, adding a young player such as Campbell could have big benefits for Detroit.
Though the medicals will likely have a significant impact on where he lands in next week's draft, Campbell should find a way to be a contributor once he's healthy. Additionally, the Lions have taken players with injury concerns in past drafts.
Texas WR Matthew Golden
With an abundance of defensive talent available at the top of the draft board, talented players such as Golden on the offensive side could fall past their projected range. As a result, he could be available in range for the Lions to snag him as a competitor for the third wide receiver spot right away.
Golden has excellent speed and though he doesn't have the size to be an X receiver, his talent should allow him to get on the field with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. His explosive speed would add another element to Detroit's offense.
If there's an early run on defenders, Golden could slip as a result. In that case, Detroit would likely be overjoyed if he's the best option available at the 28th overall pick.
South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori
Because teams have traditionally valued other positions over the safety spot, a freakish athlete such as Emmanwori could wind up slipping to Detroit's 28th overall pick. Entering the pre-draft process as the second-ranked safety behind Malaki Starks, Emmanwori's explosive Combine performance has helped him vault the Georgia product in the eyes of evaluators.
With his blend of athleticism and speed, Emmanwori can play as a box safety or lined up deep. At his best, he'd be an upgraded version of Ifeatu Melifonwu with his versatility and could gel nicely with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.