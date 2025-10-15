Vegas Expects Lions To Triumph Over Buccaneers on Monday Night
The Detroit Lions will return home to Ford Field for a pivotal Monday night showdown with Baker Mayfield and the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite coming off a tough 30-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit (4-2) is listed as a 5.5-point betting favorite, according to DraftKings.
This Week 7 matchup features two of the NFC’s top contenders through six weeks.
Tampa Bay (5-1) sits atop the NFC South after an impressive 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions, meanwhile, remain in second place in the NFC North, aiming to rebound from their second loss of the season and reassert themselves as one of the conference’s very best teams.
Detroit’s status as the favorite speaks to the faith oddsmakers have in head coach Dan Campbell’s group.
The Lions have been dominant at home since 2023, boasting one of the league’s loudest environments and most balanced offensive attacks behind veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.
Their physical defense, anchored by EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and safety Kerby Joseph, has also proven capable of making key plays when needed.
However, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit will have its hands full against a red-hot Mayfield.
Mayfield, the experienced Buccaneers quarterback, is playing at an MVP-caliber level thus far this season. The eighth-year pro has thrown for the league's third-most touchdowns (12) and fourth-most yards (1,539) through six weeks while tossing just one interception. Plus, he owns a top-eight QBR (71.1), and has orchestrated a league-best four fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives.
Mayfield can also make plays with his legs from time to time. In fact, he's accumulated 158 yards and 11 first downs on the ground so far this season.
The former Oklahoma Sooner is the definition of a gritty performer, and has played an integral role in Tampa Bay's 5-1 start to the 2025 campaign.
Still, the Buccaneers may enter Monday’s contest shorthanded.
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who leads the team in catches (27), receiving yards (469), and touchdowns (five), is expected to miss the game due to a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) and veteran wideout Chris Godwin (fibula) are also projected to be sidelined, leaving Mayfield without several key offensive weapons.
Tampa Bay has averaged the sixth-most points in the league (27.5 per game), but losing that trio could limit its explosiveness against a Detroit defense hungry for a bounce-back performance.
With both teams fighting for NFC supremacy, Monday night’s game should provide a clear measure of where each stands.
The Lions’ home-field advantage and healthier offense make them deserving favorites. Yet, with Mayfield playing as well as he is, Detroit can ill-afford to produce a lackluster effort for a second straight week.
