Veteran Defensive Back Listed as Detroit Lions Biggest Surprise Player
The Detroit Lions were able to add a pair of veteran defensive backs this offseason to bolster a unit that is expected to thrive this upcoming NFL season.
Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox has the potential to be veteran leader and should acclimate quickly to Detroit's locker room, given his ties to the City of Detroit. Maddox was born in Detroit and was a star player at Martin Luther King High School.
Maddox is a versatile defender who could also see time at safety and on special teams in 2025.
In a recent ESPN list of players who could unexpectedly make a serious impact in the fall, Maddox was named a player that could impress this season.
As NFL reporter Eric Woodyard explained, "Detroit added Maddox, an unrestricted free agent, to help with the secondary, and head coach Dan Campbell sees him as a guy who will "fit right in with us" after evaluating him during the offseason program. The Detroit native has looked good so far, impressing Campbell, and he brings a ton of experience as a Super Bowl champion and veteran player, who has spent the past seven seasons in Philadelphia."
Maddox is coming off of a season in which the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29 year-old had a key pass breakup on fourth down against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The former Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back was part of famed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defenses that was able to rattle the Chiefs all throughout the 2024 season's final contest.
General manager Brad Holmes expressed the coaching staff values his versaltility and figures to compete for snaps in the safety rotation early in the 2025 season.
In seven NFL seasons, Maddox has recorded 270 combined tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions and three sacks.
"We’re excited to get a guy like Maddox, a veteran that’s got versatility," said Holmes. "He can compete, obviously, he can play nickel, but he’s got some safety versatility as well that we’re excited about, and he can play on special teams as well.”
