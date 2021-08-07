Video: Jared Goff Fires Pass to T.J. Hockenson in Triple Coverage

The connection between quarterback Jared Goff and T.J. Hockenson has been established early in training camp.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and tight end T.J. Hockenson have quickly established a productive working relationship.

It is expected that the third-year tight end will be a favorite target of Detroit's new signal-caller.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters early in training camp that Goff has not worked with a tight end with Hockenson's skill set and that the 26-year-old quarterback will have ample opportunities to use play action passes to find his offensive targets.

“I think for him, there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well. He loves progressions. He loves progression reads," Campbell said. "He loves throwing it downfield, he really does."

After an inconsistent start to training camp, Friday was among the best performances Goff had during training camp.

He looked sharp in one-on-one periods and during team periods, he targeted several different receiver.

After early reports of offensive struggles and limited deep passes, the offense took more chances deep on Friday.

Goff's best throw occurred when he fired the ball in between three defenders over the middle to Hockenson for a nice gain.

“He’s a great dude,” Hockenson told reporters early in training camp. “Love hanging out with him. I think just building that rapport throughout the offseason, throughout training camp is huge for both of us. Just being able to be friends off the field helps, you know? Just being able to talk different situations, different coverages and just seeing what our guys are doing.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER