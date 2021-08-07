Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Video: Jared Goff Fires Pass to T.J. Hockenson in Triple Coverage

The connection between quarterback Jared Goff and T.J. Hockenson has been established early in training camp.
Author:

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and tight end T.J. Hockenson have quickly established a productive working relationship. 

It is expected that the third-year tight end will be a favorite target of Detroit's new signal-caller.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters early in training camp that Goff has not worked with a tight end with Hockenson's skill set and that the 26-year-old quarterback will have  ample opportunities to use play action passes to find his offensive targets.

“I think for him, there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well. He loves progressions. He loves progression reads," Campbell said. "He loves throwing it downfield, he really does."

After an inconsistent start to training camp, Friday was among the best performances Goff had during training camp.

He looked sharp in one-on-one periods and during team periods, he targeted several different receiver. 

Recommended Lions Articles

johnson5

Were the Detroit Lions Fair to Calvin Johnson?

The Detroit Lions have made an offer to repair their relationship with Calvin Johnson.

julian5

Penei Sewell Had His Hands Full with Julian Okwara

Julian Okwara is making a name for himself in his second season in the NFL.

okudah5

Inside Allen Park: Okudah and St. Brown Continue Epic Battles

Here are the general observations of Friday's training camp practice at the Detroit Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

After early reports of offensive struggles and limited deep passes, the offense took more chances deep on Friday.

Goff's best throw occurred when he fired the ball in between three defenders over the middle to Hockenson for a nice gain. 

“He’s a great dude,” Hockenson told reporters early in training camp. “Love hanging out with him. I think just building that rapport throughout the offseason, throughout training camp is huge for both of us. Just being able to be friends off the field helps, you know? Just being able to talk different situations, different coverages and just seeing what our guys are doing.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

goff5
News

Video: Jared Goff Fires Pass to T.J. Hockenson in Triple Coverage

johnson5
Polls

Were the Detroit Lions Fair to Calvin Johnson?

julian5
News

Penei Sewell Had His Hands Full with Julian Okwara

okudah5
News

Inside Allen Park: Okudah and St. Brown Continue Epic Battles

USATSI_16157429_168388382_lowres
News

3 Players Who Could Fall on Lions' Depth Chart

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2162
News

Detroit Lions Sign NT Miles Brown

USATSI_15863929_168388382_lowres
News

Scouting S Dean Marlowe

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2032
News

Detroit Lions Ranked 30th Most Valuable NFL Franchise