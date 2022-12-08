Vikings WR Guarantees Victory against Lions

Can you say confident?

Going into the Detroit Lions' NFC North divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, a member of the Vikings has guaranteed a victory. His name: Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, a punt returner and reserve wide receiver for the Vikings, went on the record with his prediction Wednesday, when talking about Minnesota's chances of clinching its first divisional crown since 2017. With a win Sunday at Ford Field, the Vikings would do just that.

"I’m not going to say anything about their team,’’ Reagor told Vikings reporters Wednesday, about the Lions. “I’m not going to say anything about if we might win. I’m going into this game expecting us to win. We’ve earned the right. We’ve won before. I feel we have the team to do it. I have no doubts, and that’s just really what it is.”

In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Minnesota came from behind to win, 28-24, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Goff Playing Best Football of Career

Jared Goff is playing some of his best football since being traded to the Lions. And, he has the numbers to back it up.

For starters, the veteran signal-caller is coming off a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he was nearly flawless. He completed 31-of-40 passes in the win, his most completions since his first game as a member of the Lions. In the contest, he also threw for 340 yards, his second-highest total since coming over to Detroit (his highest total, 378 yards, came in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks).

And, on top of all that, a week ago against Jacksonville, the Lions' offense scored on each of its first eight possessions. The only time it didn't score was when it went into its victory formation to close out the game.

A game like this past Sunday has Goff feeling good about both himself and the offense as a whole.

"I feel like we’re in a good place,” Goff told reporters Wednesday. “I feel good personally, and whenever the quarterback can play well, the offense usually plays well. And, the team will usually play well, so I’m focused on doing my job and being the best I can be.

“I do, I do. I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now, and I’m starting to settle in a little bit, and (Lions offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) and I have a good thing going. Still a lot of work to do, and you can always improve and look at ways to get better. But, I am comfortable and hope to continue that through the season.”

Goff's turnaround this season has keyed both Detroit's recent success -- the team has won four of its last five games -- and the organization's offensive resurgence.

With the help of Goff, the Lions have averaged the seventh-most net passing yards per attempt (6.8), and have converted 42.8 percent of their third-down conversion attempts, the 10th-best mark in the league.

Detroit also ranks No. 1 in the NFL in red-zone scoring percentage (73.9 percent), and is averaging 26.3 points per game, the sixth-highest total in the league.

And, as Goff and the Lions' offense have continued to shine, the seventh-year passer has continued to build a rapport with first-year Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Goff and Johnson have a mutual respect for one another, and according to Goff, the two are consistently on the same page.

“I’ve got my ideas, and he’s got his ideas. And, nine times out of 10, his ideas win,” Goff said. “So, I’m just playing quarterback, but at the same time, he does take what I say with real -- legit take a look at it and see if we like it, see if it fits and if it does, we’ll use it. If it doesn’t, no problem. But, at the end of the day, he’s calling the plays, and I’m just making them work. We’ve got a good relationship, though."

He added, “Ten out of 10, we’re on the same page. We’ll get on the same page eventually, no matter what play we’re running. But, throughout the week, that’s always the one thing that you do is making sure you’re on the same page by Sunday. And, I think specifically in these games that we’ve been winning the last five weeks, we’ve been really on the same page.”