September 11, 2021
Predictions: Washington-Michigan

Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies.
Vito Chirco

Michigan will be without its biggest offensive weapon for this one and the rest of the season in wide receiver Ronnie Bell. However, after seeing the Wolverines, led by Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, run the football as well as they did a week ago, albeit against Western Michigan, I have confidence that Michigan will take care of business Saturday against Washington. Admittedly, the Huskies losing their Week 1 contest to Montana, an FCS opponent, played a factor in my prediction. Yet, I believe Washington will bounce back with a much stronger performance in this primetime matchup with the Wolverines. 

Michigan 28, Washington 23 

Camren Clouthier 

Despite losing top receiver Ronnie Bell to injury for the season last week, Michigan prepares to host Washington at the Big House today. With more strong performances from Cade McNamara, Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, I can see the Wolverines winning this one, to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Michigan 28, Washington 21 

John Maakaron 

For Michigan, it is another opportunity in primetime and under the lights to play well against a struggling team. I want to see how the team responds to losing Ronnie Bell and if the defense can force Washington quarterback Dylan Morris into throwing more interceptions, as he had three in the Huskies' season opener. 

Michigan 27, Washington 17

Adam Strozynski 

The Washington Huskies looked all out of whack last week, as a heavy favorite against Montana, and turned in a dud performance in a loss. I expect them to bring some "us against the world" mentality to the Big House Saturday night. 

Michigan showed last week that this team has some building blocks, but it took a major blow as Ronnie Bell is done for the season. 

I expect Michigan to take advantage of a reeling Huskies team, but they don't go down without a fight. 

Michigan 31, Washington 24

