Lions Week 7 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions welcomed back multiple pieces of their starting lineup to practice on Thursday.
While Carlton Davis remained out with a quad injury, offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Dan Skipper were all back in action.
The defense has been hit hard with the injury bug early in the season, as Derrick Barnes, Marcus Davenport and Aidan Hutchinson are out with long-term injuries. As a result, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is forced to adjust around his personnel to find a strategy to efficiently slow down the Vikings offense.
"Listen, every week we put a plan together. And the plan is about players, it's not just about scheme that we have," Glenn said. "I say this every week, man we do everything we can to put the players in the best position we can where it shows their strengths and it limits their weaknesses. So that's what we plan to do, and that's my job. Even when we had Aidan, we moved Aidan around and put him in positions to be successful too. That's my job, and that's the fun part about being a coordinator, being able to do that week in and week out."
Ragnow and Zeitler were both back at practice after taking Wednesday off for rest purposes, while Skipper returned amidst dealing with a rib issue.
Carlton Davis -- Quad (NP) Kevin Zeitler -- Groin (LP) Dan Skipper -- Ribs (FP) Brian Branch -- Knee (FP)
Frank Ragnow-- Rest (FP)
Christian Mahogany -- Illness (FP)