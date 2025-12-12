Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph Suffers Knee Injury Setback

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

According to fifth-year head coach Dan Campbell, "Bothers him. Best way to say it." While Campbell did not declare if Joseph was officially out against the Los Angeles Rams, it is clearly not trending in the right direction.

Earlier in the week, Detroit's coaching staff expressed they wanted to see Joseph be able to practice and then have positive outcomes the day after.

At this point in the season, if the former third-round pick is unable to suit up, there is a likely possibility the team will decide to place him on the injured reserve list.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard indicated hit would take a collective effort to replace Joseph and Brian Branch, who had surgery to repair a torn Achilles.

"It’s going to take a collective effort, it’s all hands on deck as it has been all year. It’s no different, it’s just a manner of guys stepping up to the occasion and seizing the moment. But we don’t – I don’t see us changing anything that we do schematically really," said Sheppard. "Having trusted guys like Avonte (Maddox) allows me to do that, so I do want to give him a lot of love and credit here.

"I know the first thing people are saying, ‘Are you going to have to change up the way you play because BB kind of, BB used to do this, BB used to do that.’ Now, it’s the next man up. And I hope that Avonte’s hearing this interview right now, and guys doubting or asking if I got to change my scheme, and him going out and proving why I don’t.”

Addition of Jalen Mills

Detroit has added a couple of new safeties to the roster, including veteran Jalen Mills.

Sheppard was asked by Lions OnSI his early thoughts about the 31-year-old being claimed off of waivers.

“LSU guy. But ultimate competitor, seriously, ultimate competitor, and he’s ready to roll. It’s a guy that’s been playing football, that’s the thing that I like about it," said Sheppard. "Brad (Holmes) did a good job finding a guy, seeing where we were at, that’s played football. Because it’s easy to bring in a vet, but if he’s been on the couch all year, that’s kind of hard to kind of get him acclimated.

"Now, it’s just about from the neck up with Jalen, and he knows coverages. Everybody’s played Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4, so on and so forth. It’s just about terminology now and getting him up to speed with that terminology and then getting him out on the grass out here and seeing how he moves and kind of acclimates into what we do here. But I love the addition.”

