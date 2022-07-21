What Kyler Murray's Contract Extension Means for Jared Goff

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has verbally agreed to a contract extension after a turbulent offseason.

Murray sent the Cardinals' fanbase into a frenzy when he decided to scrub all references of the team that drafted him from all of his social media.

The deal is reportedly a five-year contract extension worth $230.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The new contract instantly makes the 24-year-old quarterback one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks.

The deal that runs through the 2028 season includes $160 million in guaranteed money.

The average annual value of the extension deal $46.1 million, which is the second-highest in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers are paying Aaron Rodgers an annual salary of $50.3 million.

It is now evident the top signal-callers in the game are commanding north of $40 million per season.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

So, is Lions signal-caller Jared Goff worth an annual salary in this range?

The reaction online from supporters was to quickly shoot down that notion.

Reporter Edward Pevos of MLive.com replied, "Obviously, the first and quick answer is, HELL NO! However, if he somehow leads the the Lions to the playoffs THIS year, then how can someone argue he isn't? Obviously, that's doubtful to happen, but if it did, who doesn't pay him that?"



No question, this is the season Goff must work to establish that he is not just a bridge quarterback who is simply holding the seat warm for a rookie quarterback to take his place in 2023.

If Goff is able to capitalize on the rebuilt offense, which is among the highest compensated units in the entire NFL, a new massive contract could be entertained.

To begin those conversations with general manager Brad Holmes, the 27-year-old would have to be the driving force behind a winning season that ends with at least a single playoff win.

No playoff win, no new contract.

In fact, Detroit could easily get out from Goff's contract and play a rookie quarterback in 2023.

A quarterback who commands north of $30 million against the cap annually should only be reserved for players who demonstrate an ability to overcome the odds to win out on the field.

Detroit has already wasted millions to paying quarterback Matthew Stafford to accomplish nothing during his tenure in Motown.

If Goff is going to remain in town for a while longer, he can command Kyler Murray money if the team wins in the playoffs in 2022.