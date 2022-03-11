Why WR DJ Chark Jr. Is 'Perfect' Free-Agent Signing for Lions

Detroit Lions are in search of a talented wide receiver to pair with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Detroit Lions biggest needs on offense are adding depth and a wide receiver or two who can take the top off opposing defenses.

"When you can't focus on double teaming one person or even just two people, it makes it tough. You got to defend all angles of the field," Josh Reynolds told reporters earlier this week. "Just with all the different misdirection and stuff we had. I mean, it's very dangerous having depth like that. To be able to not have to worry about fall off or anything on offense. To be able to have that is crucial."

ESPN recently listed free-agents who were "perfect" matches for all 32 teams in the league.

According to NFL writer Ben Linsey, wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. would be a solid addition to the Lions' offense.

"Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit's 2021 fourth-round selection at wide receiver, turned in one of the best rookie performances of any wideout in the draft class. The receiving corps still has a long way to go in terms of adding pieces around him, though," Linsey writes.

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The talented wideout was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (61st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Since his collegiate career at LSU, Chark Jr. has amassed 147 receptions for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"Chark, 25, can contribute as a starter outside for the Lions, while also fitting with the timeline of a rebuilding franchise under Dan Campbell. At 6-foot-4 with sub-4.4 speed, Chark could become the field stretcher that the offense is missing. His average depth of target has increased every season in the NFL, reaching 17.1 yards downfield on 19 targets before his injury last season."

Unfortunately, he missed the remainder of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a fractured ankle in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first month of the season.

The Lions will create additional salary cap space after Trey Flowers' contract is officially off the books.

A player with the skillset of Chark Jr. could be a solid complement to St. Brown.

General manager Brad Holmes could also look to the draft to add younger talent, as this year's draft class is widely considered to be quite deep.

Either way, adding more weapons for quarterback Jared Goff will be a key goal ahead of the 2022 season.