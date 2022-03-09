Everything Josh Reynolds Told Reporters After Re-Signing with Lions

Josh Reynolds spoke about his desire to remain with the Lions, after the time he spent with the team and the offense last season.

Why was it important for you to get this deal done before free agency started?

Josh Reynolds: I think it definitely did. I was excited to be able to kind of come to terms with the team and ultimately be able to be back. Once I got the news, I was ready to get back out of here, man. Shout out to D.C. (Dan Campbell) and Brad (Holmes) for getting this thing done and to get me back, because we're going to get this thing rolling.

When you reflect on last season, the self scout, all that, why do you think it clicked for you here?

Reynolds: Oh, I'd say opportunity, honestly. It wasn't an opportunity that I got with the last team I was on. They came in with full trust in me and let me kind of let me do my thing. That just showed how much trust they had in me. That was a big reason why I also was looking forward to getting this deal done with them.

What did you learn from going through free agency last year that maybe contributed to you wanting to get this done right now?

Reynolds: For me, it was the easy decision. As long as we were able to kind of get all the other, all the little details right, I was more than willing to come back. For me, I felt like this was the best move. And honestly, I love the decision I made. Just happy to be here. Feels like home just even being back in the building. I can't really give you the words that I'm trying to get out right now, but I'm just telling you I'm more than happy to be here. And ready for the season.

Can you just maybe reflect on your entire journey, too?

Reynolds: All I can say is I'm blessed. Just from coming from San Antonio, where not a lot of guys get recruited to not knowing what sport I'm going to ultimately try to pursue. Whether I'm going to go track, basketball, football and then having to go JUCO (Junior College). A lot of guys get stuck in JUCO or don't make it out. So, I think I'm just blessed to be able to have the family and support that I do have. That keeps me going. They're the reason why I'm still going. I'm just blessed.

What kept you going and what kept you believing?

Reynolds: I think it was my mom, honestly. Just how hard she worked for me and my brother coming up. Her having to pay half my tuition being there at JUCO is motivation enough. She didn't have to be paying for my college stuff, and I could have been working a regular job or something like that. So, she's definitely the biggest reason.

Did you get the impression then that this could be a long term thing? How did they sort of present the role to you at the time?

Reynolds: Oh, it was more of kind of a 'Hey, we need some guys to make some plays and we brought you here thinking you can make some plays, so we'll kind of see.' We will give you some opportunity and we'll see how you take it and roll with it. I was blessed to be able to take it and roll. There hasn't been too much of future talk. We're taking it day by day right now. Just trying to get this thing going in the right direction.

How much do you think you'll benefit now from having the full offseason to be in with these guys and to get a better feel for the offense and everything?

Reynolds: I think it'll be a big difference. I'm able to kind of go through the first installs of the offense and hear how they want the plays to be ran or what is the rhyme and reason for the plays and stuff like that. It makes a big difference of understanding the play to be able to execute it as you want.

People questioned that room or that specific group. Is that motivation at all for you guys to kind of salvage that a little bit just because there was so much talk about who was going to emerge as the guy last year?

Reynolds: Of course. As a receiver, you got pride in your room and you got pride in your talents and abilities. For that to kind of be talked about -- being the lack of -- it's definitely gives motivation, man. I mean, that's why we're trying to get this receiver room competitive. I think that'll be big for the team.

How was Jared Goff in the process for you?

Reynolds: I think he's enjoying his offseason right now. But, I did give him I a shout when when I ended up getting the news that we're going to lock this thing in. He seemed more than excited. I'm just excited to get back in person with him and get to work.

What do you think this room needs?

Reynolds: It's kind of hard to make that assessment with not being on the same field as (Quintez) Cephus. It is hard, you know, we may have what we need. But you know, depth is crucial. Somebody goes down, you need somebody that's going to come in and not miss a beat on offense. So, wherever or however the coaches find that piece, I know they're going to make the best decision for the team and we're going to work and we will welcome them in with open arms.

Do you do any recruiting?

Reynolds: I would. I would if I was in those meeting rooms. I don't know who they're going after, so I couldn't nitpick or nothing.

When you and Cooper (Kupp) and (Robert) Woods were all on the field together, what kind of strain does a stacked and versatile receiving corps put on a opposing defense?

Reynolds: A lot. When you can't focus on double teaming one person or even just two people, it makes it tough. You got to defend all angles of the field. Just with all the different misdirection and stuff we had. I mean, it's very dangerous having depth like that. To be able to not have to worry about fall off or anything on offense. To be able to have that is crucial.

You said mom took care of you through JUCO. How have you been able to pay her back with with these opportunities in these contracts that have come along your way?

Reynolds: Right now, it's just been a lot of hugs and love. We'll figure out how can I pay her it back. It'll be something special, though.

Maybe she would want a Mercedes with one of those hugs?

Reynolds: She is more of an RV kind of person. I'll get her something big. It will have to wait on that for a little bit.