Kenny Wiggins and Jonathan Williams Promoted to Active Roster

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have moved running back Jonathan Williams and guard Kenny Wiggins to the active roster under the NFL's new standard elevation addendum.

In the new collective bargaining agreement, NFL teams are now allowed to promote two practice squad players to the 53-man roster without having to clear room for them. Promoted players are eligible to play that week, but must be sent back to the practice squad after the game. 

