Poll: Which Wide Receiver Should Replace Kenny Golladay?

John Maakaron

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was listed as doubtful on Friday's Detroit Lions injury report. 

The early indications are that Detroit's best offensive weapon will not suit up and take the field on Sunday.

On Thursday, Patricia explained, "For us, it was just something that happened yesterday (Wednesday), and we were just trying to make sure we did a good job of taking a look at it. Coming off a couple of days off, obviously, practiced a little bit on Sunday. Saturday was Saturday, Monday, didn’t do much, Tuesday (didn’t practice). So, guys are a little bit tight, guys are a little bit sore.”

Patricia was asked directly if Golladay would have an opportunity to play this weekend against a divisional rival.

“For all that stuff, we’re taking all those day-by-day from that standpoint. It is that type of situation, that type of injury right now. So, that’s what we’ll do," Patricia said Friday.

Luckily for Detroit, there is a certain level of depth at the wide receiver position. 

Certainly, Golladay's productivity and deep-threat potential would be greatly missed by Detroit's offense. 

But three players could step in and attempt to fill the void. 

Rookie Quintez Cephus had a productive training camp for a rookie and will have an opportunity to earn playing time immediately. 

Veterans Jamal Agnew and Marvin Hall will also be called upon to aid starters, Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones. 

While Hall is the odds on favorite to see the most time on the field, Cephus should be given an opportunity with the first-team offense. 

In camp, he was regularly making plays and displayed sure-handedness whenever balls were thrown his way. 

Who do you think is the best option to replace Kenny Golladay?

Vote and comment below.

