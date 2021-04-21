Adrian Peterson Ranked All-Time Best No. 7 Pick

Adrian Peterson was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions do not trade down, hopes are that this year's selection at No. 7 goes on to have the same type of career as running back Adrian Peterson.

This year, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. are hoping that players like wideout Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Rashawn Slater or linebacker Micah Parsons produce at a very high level, if selected.

In a recent ranking of the top all-time players who were selected at No. 7, Peterson was placed at the top of the list.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

According to CBS Sports, "Peterson hasn't called it a career yet, but he'll wind up as one of the greatest running backs of all time. The best running back in an era where passing games dominated, Peterson has rushed for 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns in his career. Peterson is fifth in NFL history in career rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns -- 449 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth and five touchdowns behind Marcus Allen for third."

Peterson was able to rush for over 200-yards in a game on six different occasions. The veteran running back possesses the NFL record for rushing yards in a game, as he rushed for 296 yards in a 35-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers during his rookie campaign.

Back in December, Peterson's fourth carry against the Green Bay Packers (his 3,175th career attempt) officially put him sixth all-time in rushing attempts in league history.

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith holds the No. 1 spot, with 4,409 career carries.

After spending one season in Detroit, it is not expected that he will return to Motown for a second season.

Once the 36-year-old decides to retire, it is expected that he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

More from SI All Lions:



Challenges D'Andre Swift Faces in Second NFL Season

Spielman Brothers Played 'Pain Games' as Lions Teammates

Breer: Lions 'Connected' to LB Micah Parsons

Lions Pre-Draft Depth Chart

3 Lions Lose Workout Bonuses for Missing Voluntary Workouts