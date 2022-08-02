Video: Dan Campbell Speech to Lions Roster
The Detroit Lions appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" is widely anticipated.
A trailer previewing the upcoming season has already been released and on Tuesday, the Lions posted a video of a speech that will surely be broadcast to a nationwide audience.
In the clip, Campbell is addressing the roster about what he thinks the 2022 team should be about.
"What are we? What makes us what we are and what we're going to be. It's our core foundation, men," Campbell told his team. "Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this. We'll go a little bit longer. We'll push a little harder. And we'll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we're unbreakable. Like to me, it means, we'll play you anywhere. We'll play you on grass. We'll play you on turf. We'll go to a landfill. It doesn't matter. And that's what we got to be. That's who we have to be. Because we'll tread water as long it takes to (expletive) bury you. Lets go to work men. It's about to be fun. O and D."
Recommended Lions Articles
Inside Allen Park: Anemic Offense Dominated by Defense
Detroit Lions defense dominated the training camp practice on Tuesday.
Quintez Cephus Leaves Practice Injured
Quintez Cephus did not finish practice on Tuesday at Detroit Lions training camp.Okay
Lions Already Talking About Moving Malcolm Rodriguez Up Depth Chart
Dan Campbell discussed the early progress linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has made at training camp.
The first episode of the new season of "Hard Knocks" debuts next Tuesday evening, Aug 9 at 10 p.m.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.