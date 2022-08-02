Video: Dan Campbell Speech to Lions Roster

The Detroit Lions appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" is widely anticipated.

A trailer previewing the upcoming season has already been released and on Tuesday, the Lions posted a video of a speech that will surely be broadcast to a nationwide audience.

In the clip, Campbell is addressing the roster about what he thinks the 2022 team should be about.

"What are we? What makes us what we are and what we're going to be. It's our core foundation, men," Campbell told his team. "Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this. We'll go a little bit longer. We'll push a little harder. And we'll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we're unbreakable. Like to me, it means, we'll play you anywhere. We'll play you on grass. We'll play you on turf. We'll go to a landfill. It doesn't matter. And that's what we got to be. That's who we have to be. Because we'll tread water as long it takes to (expletive) bury you. Lets go to work men. It's about to be fun. O and D."

The first episode of the new season of "Hard Knocks" debuts next Tuesday evening, Aug 9 at 10 p.m.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER