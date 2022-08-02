Skip to main content

Video: Dan Campbell Speech to Lions Roster

The Lions released footage of a speech Dan Campbell made to the Detroit Lions roster.

The Detroit Lions appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" is widely anticipated. 

A trailer previewing the upcoming season has already been released and on Tuesday, the Lions posted a video of a speech that will surely be broadcast to a nationwide audience. 

In the clip, Campbell is addressing the roster about what he thinks the 2022 team should be about. 

"What are we? What makes us what we are and what we're going to be. It's our core foundation, men," Campbell told his team. "Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this. We'll go a little bit longer. We'll push a little harder. And we'll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we're unbreakable. Like to me, it means, we'll play you anywhere. We'll play you on grass. We'll play you on turf. We'll go to a landfill. It doesn't matter. And that's what we got to be. That's who we have to be. Because we'll tread water as long it takes to (expletive) bury you. Lets go to work men. It's about to be fun. O and D." 

The first episode of the new season of "Hard Knocks" debuts next Tuesday evening, Aug 9 at 10 p.m. 

