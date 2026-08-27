Amon-Ra St. Brown: Detroit Lions Have Not 'Won Any Really Big Games Here'

Very few individuals are wired the way Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is.

Despite being part of a winning team that has won multiple playoff games and appeared in the NFC Championship Game back in 2023, the former fourth-round pick does not label them as big games.

For players like St. Brown, actually winning a Super Bowl and hoisting a Lombardi Trophy is worthy of that label.

Speaking with Fox Sports for an in-depth feature, St. Brown shared that duos like Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were able to win Super Bowls, not just regular season and playoff games.

"For me and Jared, we got to win the Super Bowl. It’ll just help — I can say it — our legacy," St. Brown said. "We haven't, frankly, won any really big games here. Yes, we've won a lot of games, but we haven't won the big ones. So I think for us, and I think Jared's on the same page, we want to win the big games."

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Like many, St. Brown feels the former No. 1 overall pick is vastly underrated. The biggest knock on Goff is that he comes up short in the big games or that he is not a mobile quarterback.

"I feel like (Goff) never gets the respect that he really deserves. Maybe it's the way he plays because he can't run," said St. Brown. "Whatever it may be. There's always gonna be people that say, 'There's guys better than Jared. Jared's not so-and-so.' They're always going to have something to say."

St. Brown can relate, given he felt he should have been drafted far higher than only in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I feel like I'm the same way," said St. Brown. "I'm not the flashiest receiver. I'm not running go balls and Moss-ing dudes. My game is not like that."

St. Brown has already found himself in exclusive company. In the past three seasons, he has been able to record 100 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and 10 or more touchdowns.

If he completes that feat again this season, he will join Marvin Harrison Sr., Davante Adams and Antonio Brown in NFL history to accomplish that feat in four straight NFL seasons.

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