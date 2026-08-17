Projecting Lions Week 1 Starters Today: Biggest Surprises, New Additions

The regular season is drawing ever closer for the Detroit Lions.

A week of preseason is in the books, leaving teams across the league with two more exhibitions before the action truly begins. For the Detroit Lions, it's a home tilt against the Washington Commanders this week.

Ahead of their second preseason game, here's a look at what the Lions' starting lineup could be for their first regular season matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback: Jared Goff

No surprise here. Goff is entrenched as the team's franchise quarterback, and all indications are that he has had a solid camp up to this point. There is an argument to be made that he should get some preseason action to help him acclimate in Drew Petzing's offense, but the Lions may elect to play it safe by avoiding any risk of injury and sitting him out throughout the exhibition slate.

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is back on the field after missing the start of camp, and appears to be getting primed for the regular season. With David Montgomery traded away, the expectation is that Gibbs will have an even bigger role in the Lions' scheme this year with the potential to be an Offensive Player of the Year candidate.

Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Currently, the race for the third wide receiver spot could be closer than initially expected. TeSlaa has had an up-and-down camp, and while there's no questioning his talent, there is a pathway for Greg Dortch to have a significant role in the offense. Elsewhere, St. Brown and Williams are staples within the offense who should have big years.

Tight end: Sam LaPorta

LaPorta has begun to shake some of the rust off at camp after a slower start, which is to be expected after he suffered a season-ending herniated disk last year. Like the running back spot, the Lions have some solid depth at this position. None will have the impact LaPorta has on the offense, but Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin both have plenty of upside for the group.

Offensive tackle: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right)

At this stage of the preseason, it's hard to bet against Blake Miller winning the starting tackle job right away. Like any rookie, he's taken his lumps in training camp especially working against a player like Aidan Hutchinson. However, this is an experience that will be beneficial for him.

The Lions have one of the game's best in Sewell on the opposite side, and the rebuilt offensive line seems set up nicely to handle the growing pains Miller could endure.

Offensive guard: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right)

The left guard competition was one of the most intriguing coming in, as it featured Mahogany who had held the job last year but wasn't quite at a level of being assured his spot. He struggled in the preseason game, which was an unfortunate development after what has been a strong start to camp.

Right now, Ratledge appears to be set to reprise his role as the right guard. However, the Lions have worked him quite a bit at center after Cade Mays' injury, and if the other candidates for the job aren't performing at a high level, he could slide over a spot and handle that spot.

Center: Juice Scruggs

Acquired in the Montgomery trade, Scruggs has versatility that allows him to play all three interior spots. As a result, the Lions should be comfortable giving him a shot to play the position while Mays is sidelined.

If Scruggs can't handle it, Ratledge could be next in line. Seth McLaughlin did fine in the preseason opener, but will need to be consistent in practice to warrant making the 53-man roster and hence winning the job.

Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

One of the biggest revelations of the first preseason game was the pass-rush depth the Lions have. With Hutchinson and Wonnum both not playing, players like Ahmed Hassanein and Anthony Lucas were able to show off their ability.

This pairing is the most likely starting tandem to begin the year, but the Lions have options for throughout the season. Derrick Moore, Hassanein and big end options like Tyler Lacy could all see time on the opposite side of Hutchinson.

Defensive tackle: Tyleik Williams, Alim McNeill

The Lions could have one of the more athletic tandems on the defensive interior with McNeill and Williams. These two will compliment each other nicely, as McNeill has serious pass-rush ability while Williams can be the run-stuffing anchor.

One player who could also be rising up the ranks is sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard. The Texas Tech product had a solid showing against the Bengals, flashing some serious athleticism.

Linebacker: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes

I'm going with two linebackers for the Lions with the evolution of their defense leaning toward playing more nickel. With that, they have two established options in Campbell and Barnes. Campbell will be the green-dot player and the leader of the unit, while Barnes can do a little bit of everything.

When the team goes into 4-3 packages, Devin White could be the next one on the field. He's in competition for the role with the likes of Malcolm Rodriguez, Troy Reeder and Trevor Nowaske, and it seems as though White is currently the leader of that group.

Cornerback: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin

After Terrion Arnold was let go, the Lions had an opening for their second starting spot opposite of Reed. Based on early returns, Ya-Sin seems to be leading that race at this point. Ennis Rakestraw hasn't been consistent enough, while Nick Whiteside still may have more to do.

Ya-Sin's experience will be a big asset, and he was more than serviceable when called upon for the Lions last year. This pairing would be a solid one for Detroit to start the year, and they have options in players like Rakestraw, Whiteside and Roger McCreary in the event of an injury.

Nickel: Christian Izien

Entering training camp, McCreary may have been the favorite externally for this position. However, Dan Campbell revealed that the team had hoped for Izien to get some work at nickel, and they've done just that since he missed the start of camp on the Non-Football Illness list.

The Lions could explore some differet options at this position, with one being rookie Keith Abney. However, Izien's versatility and proven ball skills should give him a leg up early in the season.

Safety: Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox

Both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are expected to miss the start of the season, so the Lions will likely have to rely on their depth. Fortunately, they have plenty of options with proactive signings of players like Clark and Izien.

With Izien at nickel, Clark and Maddox is the most likely starting pairing to begin the year. Thomas Harper is also in the mix after starting nine games a season ago for Detroit.