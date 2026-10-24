Behind Enemy Lines: Can Lions Slow Down Packers Passing Attack?

The Detroit Lions are looking to come out of the bye week with a win in Week 7.

On Sunday, the Lions will host the divisional rival Green Bay Packers, which have won three consecutive games.

Reporter Bill Huber covers the Packers for Packers OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Sunday's divisional affair.

1.) What is Josh Jacobs' status after being reinstated from the Commissioner's Exempt List? What impact might he have if he plays on Sunday?

Bill Huber: Josh Jacobs is going to play, I was told on Thursday. I suppose Friday’s practice might not go well, but this is different than a player coming off a significant injury who needs some ramp-up to get ready for the games. Jacobs has been around the team throughout his six-game stay on the exempt list and he’s been able to go through workouts with the training staff. So, physically and mentally, he should be ready to go.

There will be some rust, obviously, after being out since the end of training camp. But, shoot, a rusty Jacobs should still be a shot in the arm for a running game that’s not just the worst in the league but on pace to be the worst in the NFL.

The Packers don’t need a great running game to score points. They just need to stay out of second-and-10. The blocking hasn’t been good enough, to be sure, but Jacobs’ vision and strength will be an asset in grinding out hard yards

2.) How big of a challenge will Green Bay's passing game be to Detroit's struggling secondary?

Huber: It's the biggest statistical matchup on the field. Green Bay’s passing game has been excellent and Detroit’s pass defense is on pace to at least threaten the NFL record for most passing yards allowed per game.

Christian Watson was drafted as a size-speed threat but has blossomed into an all-around receiver. Until being somewhat limited by the Cowboys last week, he was on pace for 1,600 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. That’s unprecedented in NFL history. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden has been a breakout star after a quiet rookie season. He averaged 25.8 yards per game last year but is averaging 83.5 yards this season.

Together, they’re on pace for close to 3,000 yards.

Two things stand out for this game. First, the Packers have to establish the run to maximize their play-action game. Jordan Love was 1-of-7 in play-action last week because the Cowboys weren’t buying what the Packers were selling. Two, Love has had 19 passes dropped. That’s the most in the league and more than all the NFC North quarterbacks combined.

3.) In the loaded NFC North division, what must Green Bay do to set themselves apart from the rest and win the division title?

Huber: They’ve got to get the offensive line and running game squared away. The pass protection has been leaky for most of the season, with Jordan Love paying the price. The second thing is finding a running game. They’re averaging less than 60 rushing yards per game and 3.0 rushing yards per attempt.

They are playing an unsustainable brand of football. You can’t put your quarterback in harm’s way without him getting knocked out of the game, and you can’t play winning football without the ability to run the football to run out the clock or control the game in one of those classic cold-weather games.

Defensively, they’ve just got to survive until Micah Parsons returns. So far, so good, but the pass rush hasn’t been good enough unless it’s been schemed up by coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

4.) What 1-2 unsung heroes for Green Bay could impact this Week 7 matchup in a big way?

Huber: Offensively, it’s the tackles. Left tackle Rasheed Walker left in free agency and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. In their place, Jordan Morgan has been OK at left tackle and Anthony Belton has been in survival mode at times at right tackle.

Aidan Hutchinson has to be licking his chops about the potential of a big day fueled by the fans and coming against two young tackles.

Defensively, nobody considers Javon Bullard a premier player in the slot. A second-round pick in 2024, he has zero career interceptions or forced fumbles. He’s an excellent player, though. His six passes defensed are more than he had his first two seasons combined. He’ll face a huge matchup against Amon-Ra St. Brown. This matchup will be worth the price of admission.

5.) How do you see the Week 7 contest playing out and who wins?

Huber: As we barrel through the Upper Peninsula to visit family while I’m at the game, I’m leaning toward Detroit.

The Lions, as usual, are really good. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs – you know the names. They have elite players all over the offense. It’s odd to see them toward the bottom of the league in some key categories on offense. They’re scoring 32 points per game with the upside to get close to 40.

The Packers should score a lot of points, too, but it strikes me that they’ll have to play a nearly perfect game while the Lions have some margin for error. The ability of the Lions’ front to get after Love will make the difference in getting the key stop or two needed to win.

I’ll go Lions, 31-24.