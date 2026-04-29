Dabo Swinney: Blake Miller Was Made In Offensive Tackle 'Lab'

Clemson Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney was highly complimentary of the first right tackle he had in his program that eventually became a first-round NFL draft pick.

Blake Miller was selected with the 17th pick and is now expected to complete for a starting job this season for the Detroit Lions.

Speaking with reporters during a videoconference, Swinney expressed the talented lineman has all th tools to find success at the next level.

“I've had a bunch of linemen over my 17 years as the head coach here. I've had every round — second, third, fourth, fifth, all the way through undrafted free agents. I hadn't had a first-rounder yet," said Swinney. "He showed up, and you get on the field and, okay, this guy's starting Day 1. And not only is he starting, he's playing at a high level. So, he gets it from a mental standpoint."

At 6'7, 318-pounds, Miller was described by his former college coach as a right tackle that was made in a lab.

"And then he has the physical attributes. I've had some great, great players over the years that they would always, it would be, 'Well, they're only 6'2. Not quite strong enough yet. They're playing tackle, but they need to play guard.' Those types of things," Swinney said. “There was no, 'but,' with Blake Miller. He was made in a lab if you're looking for an offensive tackle. God was in a good mood when he made him. It was offensive tackle day.

"He's got it all. He can run. He can play in space. He can pull," Swinney commented further. "And again, he's got what you can't coach. He's got some things that some of my better tackles over the years that have been kind of downgraded on a little bit, and that is just that natural length and size, and then the strength to go along with it.”

General manager Brad Holmes told reporters the team had been scouting Miller for the past three seasons.

“It definitely is really cool to hear that they've been scouting me for that long," said Miller. "Just kind hearing his words of how he feels I've improved year after year, obviously every year you shoot to improve. To hear his confirmation on that, that he did see improvement in me year after year and just excited to continue that mentality and try and get more and more technically sound. And continue to improve myself in every way possible, to be the best player I can humanly be.”

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