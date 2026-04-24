The Detroit Lions have been impressed with the play of offensive tackle Blake Miller for the past couple of years.

General manager Brad Holmes expressed he started to really notice Miller's tape in 2024, when he looked back on his play in 2023.

As a result of his continued development and growth, the team identified the talented offensive lineman as a player worth adding to the roster.

Speaking after the conclusion of the first round, Holmes was asked whether he was considering trading up for Miller as the evening was unfolding.

There were discussions the week of the draft that Detroit could be a team willing to trade up on the first day, especially if there was a run on offensive tackles.

“We did, yeah. We talked to teams up, way up," said Holmes. "And we just talked about it and tried to see if we can be at peace with what the capital is that you’d have to expend. But we definitely explored strongly about trading up.”

The board fell in the manner that was beneficial to the Lions, as the team was able to land the former Clemson Tigers offensive tackle at No. 17.

The Los Angeles Rams choosing to target a quarterback gave the Lions draft room more and more confidence Miller could be there.

As Holmes explained, “right after LA took the quarterback, I felt pretty good that we might be able to just get Blake."

“I felt like, from the outside looking in, we had this big tackle target on our backs. So if a team behind us was in the tackle market then they might want to jump us as well. So, we definitely explored [a trade up], but right about pick 14 I felt pretty good that we would be able to keep our assets and still land Blake.”

Lions are getting a professional in every sense

Matt Luke, Clemson's offensive line coach, shared in a statement what the Lions are getting in the 6'7, 318-pound lineman.

"They're getting a true professional in every sense. He consistently takes care of his business from his physical preparation and nutrition to his approach to the game," shared Luke. "His durability and commitment are unmatched, having played in 54 consecutive games without missing one, and missing only two practices over four years.

"Blake is an exceptional person and an outstanding player, making him a very low-risk addition. He will be a leader both in the locker room and in the community. He's an all-around high-character individual and competitor.”