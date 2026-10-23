Dan Campbell Loses His Cool Talking About Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was not too pleased with having to answer several questions about Sam LaPorta.

Several of the questions were obviously going to be about LaPorta's controversial comments expressed on the "Pardon My Take" podcast earlier this week.

The former NFL tight end expressed that LaPorta has still been locked in this week and that he does not feel that the comments are a distraction inside the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

But clearly, the Lions head man would much rather be fielding questions about the Packers then about a star tight end not being happy with his NFL contract.

"It's all good, man. You can never take anything personal when you start talking about business," Campbell expressed, before a reporter tried to ask one more question about LaPorta. "That is why business and football, they do not belong with each other. But, it is the world we are in. It makes the world go around, for all of us."

Before walking off angrily to end the media session, Campbell expressed, "I am not answering anything. I mean, I have answered this I don't know how many times. So, I said I did not want this to be a distraction. And now, it is becoming one, since you keep asking these things. That's why."

It is clear that players and the coaching staff are never going to throw LaPorta under the bus, especially regarding a contract dispute.

"I don’t want to overstep my boundaries. But I know Sam’s a hell of a player, and the front office does a hell of a job, so I think it will work itself out," Jack Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket this week. :But it’s not, like, lingering in the locker room or anything. Everyone knows, it’s a business. Brad does such a good job. So now it’s up to him to figure out how they can. But nowadays I feel like you can do so much stuff with the cap.

"I’m not a business guy or know much about the cap and all that, but I feel like you can figure out how to restructure things and move this and that and make it not count against the cap as much ... But they do have some unique decisions to make, because I’m like, we’re gonna have to figure what to do with BB (Brian Branch), too."

Woah

Dan Campbell walks off AGITATED about Sam LaPorta questions pic.twitter.com/YyBMpVEGdO — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) October 23, 2026

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