Detroit Lions Bring Back Rookie DL, Cut DL Chris Smith

The Detroit Lions announced a pair of practice squad roster moves early in the week ahead of their first divisional contest of the 2026 NFL regular season.

After visiting for a workout earlier this week, defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina was brought back to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Chris Smith was cut.

Keanaaina played collegiately at Notre Dame and for the California Golden Bears. In his last two years, he secured101 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

He went undrafted and landed in Motown for his first NFL training camp. Unfortunately, he suffered an undisclosed injury and was waived in the middle of August with an injury settlement.

Lions team reporter Tim Twentyman expressed excitement about observing the 6'3, 320-pound defensive lineman during training camp, prior to his injury and subsequent release.

"One player I'm looking forward to watching a little closer once the pads come on Monday is rookie defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina out of California," Twentyman wrote. "He's had some nice interior rushes early in camp and has worked his way into some second-team reps. Detroit's looking for depth and playmakers along the interior, especially at nose tackle. He had 101 tackles his last two years at Cal in that role. That's a lot of tackle production from the position."

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Smith has been a player that has bounced around from the active roster and the practice squad since he joined the team in 2023 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He did not make the 53-man roster this year coming out of training camp, but signed to the practice squad quickly after getting cut.

The 26-year-old had a solid preseason performance against the Bengals, drawing praise from head coach Dan Campbell.

The former NFL tight end expressed Smith does a lot of the little things correctly and is a disciplined player.

“He doesn’t make the same mistake twice," said Campbell. "He’s the guy you love to coach because he’s up here all offseason, works his tail off, is always trying to hone his game. He plays disciplined football.”

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