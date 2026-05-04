Detroit Lions Have Easiest 2026 Strength of Schedule in NFL
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The Detroit Lions are set to play a fourth-place schedule in 2026 due to their finish last season.
Following a 9-8 season in 2025, the team found themselves in last place in the NFC North division for the first time in a couple of years.
NFL analyst Warren Sharp compiled his annual list of the strength of schedules of each of the 32 NFL team's. Detroit came in as the team with the easiest schedule this season.
As a result, the team is predicted to win 10.5 games this season.
According to Sharp Football, "Historical data confirms that year in and year out that teams that are predicted to have the easiest schedule are far more likely to finish with winning records, teams that are predicted to have the hardest schedules are far more likely to finish with losing records, the vast majority of teams forecast to have winning records and predicted to have easier than average schedules finish the season with winning records and the vast majority of teams forecast to have losing records and predicted to have harder than average schedules finish the season with losing records."
Away from Ford Field, the team will play Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami and Arizona.
At Ford Field, the team is scheduled to face Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England, New York Jets, Tennessee, New York Giants.
By virtue of finishing in fourth place, the team has the benefit of facing off against the fourth-place teams in the NFC West (Cardinals), NFC East (Giants) and AFC South (Titans).
One of the games on the home schedule is slated to emanate from Germany, as Detroit has again found themselves on the schedule for a game in the International Series.
General manager Brad Holmes indicated after the draft the team must retain their grit identify, even though the roster went through a bit of an overhaul this offseason.
“The further you go, or the higher you go, it takes a little bit extra urgency and discipline to make sure that you’re keeping that instilled. I think everybody’s a human being, and everybody can feel like, OK, what we’re doing is working, so let’s keep doing that," said Holmes. "And then you get hit in the face and it’s like, whoa, maybe it’s not good enough.
"That was kind of the silver lining. As much as it sucked to end the season how it ended, it might have been what we needed. But I’m glad that we took a long, hard look. But it’s harder as you go on.”
Easiest 2026 schedules
Lions
Saints
Bengals
Browns
Jets
Toughest 2026 schedules
Rams
Cowboys
Panthers
Dolphins
Cardinals
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!