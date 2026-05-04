Detroit Lions Have Easiest 2026 Strength of Schedule in NFL

The Detroit Lions are set to play a fourth-place schedule in 2026 due to their finish last season.

Following a 9-8 season in 2025, the team found themselves in last place in the NFC North division for the first time in a couple of years.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp compiled his annual list of the strength of schedules of each of the 32 NFL team's. Detroit came in as the team with the easiest schedule this season.

As a result, the team is predicted to win 10.5 games this season.

According to Sharp Football, "Historical data confirms that year in and year out that teams that are predicted to have the easiest schedule are far more likely to finish with winning records, teams that are predicted to have the hardest schedules are far more likely to finish with losing records, the vast majority of teams forecast to have winning records and predicted to have easier than average schedules finish the season with winning records and the vast majority of teams forecast to have losing records and predicted to have harder than average schedules finish the season with losing records."

Away from Ford Field, the team will play Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami and Arizona.

At Ford Field, the team is scheduled to face Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England, New York Jets, Tennessee, New York Giants.

By virtue of finishing in fourth place, the team has the benefit of facing off against the fourth-place teams in the NFC West (Cardinals), NFC East (Giants) and AFC South (Titans).

One of the games on the home schedule is slated to emanate from Germany, as Detroit has again found themselves on the schedule for a game in the International Series.

General manager Brad Holmes indicated after the draft the team must retain their grit identify, even though the roster went through a bit of an overhaul this offseason.

“The further you go, or the higher you go, it takes a little bit extra urgency and discipline to make sure that you’re keeping that instilled. I think everybody’s a human being, and everybody can feel like, OK, what we’re doing is working, so let’s keep doing that," said Holmes. "And then you get hit in the face and it’s like, whoa, maybe it’s not good enough.

"That was kind of the silver lining. As much as it sucked to end the season how it ended, it might have been what we needed. But I’m glad that we took a long, hard look. But it’s harder as you go on.”

Easiest 2026 schedules

Lions

Saints

Bengals

Browns

Jets

Toughest 2026 schedules

Rams

Cowboys

Panthers

Dolphins

Cardinals

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2026!



5 easiest schedules:



1️⃣ Lions

2️⃣ Saints

3️⃣ Bengals

4️⃣ Browns

5️⃣ Jets



5 hardest schedules:



2️⃣8️⃣ Rams

2️⃣9️⃣ Cowboys

3️⃣0️⃣ Panthers

3️⃣1️⃣ Dolphins

3️⃣2️⃣ Cardinals



1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/iS1PFqfcxx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 4, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.