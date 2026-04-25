Detroit Lions Target Cornerback Keith Abney Who Excels at Man Coverage
In this story:
The Detroit Lions have made their fourth selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With their second selection in the fifth-round, Detroit targeted Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney at pick No. 157.
After returning for the 2025 season, the talented defender recorded seven pass deflections, ranking at the top of the Big 12.
As NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler explained, "After becoming a starter as a sophomore, he was one of the most productive corners in the FBS, registering 21 passes defended and five interceptions over his final 25 starts. He allowed a completion rate of just 44.4 percent when targeted in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among corners who saw 60-plus targets.
Abney is slightly undersized, but his athletic prowess made his film jump off the screen.
"Highly alert in zone, he has an outstanding read-react twitch in his plant and drive from depth. In man coverage, he is effective at turning and anticipating routes before undercutting them," writes Brugler. "His on-ball production reflects his talent, although the coverage penalties also reveal discipline that’s a work in progress. He plays with physicality, and missed tackles are rare on his tape."
Detroit made the decision to select Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder with their first selection in the fifth-round (No. 157).
Throughout the course of the early rounds, Detroit has been able to target fits who impressed the coaching staff during visits.
General manager Brad Holmes, speaking with reporters on Day 2, shared what intangibles the team saw in early picks this year.
“Well first of all, it starts with their passion for football. They both love football," said Holmes. "They’re going to do everything that they’ve got to do to make sure that their body’s right, that they’re in shape, that they’re being coachable and that they’re laying it all out on the line.
"Look, there’s nobody that’s perfect or anything like that," Holmes commented further. "Everybody has mistakes. But the passion for football is numero uno for us, and that’s where they’re very similar. They both love football.”
Barring any trades, the Lions will again make their next selection in the fifth-round (No. 181).
Lions 2026 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan
Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
Remaining Lions draft picks
Round 5, pick 181
Round 6, pick 205
Round 6, pick 213
Round 7, pick 222
For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!