Detroit Lions Target Cornerback Keith Abney Who Excels at Man Coverage

The Detroit Lions have made their fourth selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With their second selection in the fifth-round, Detroit targeted Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney at pick No. 157.

After returning for the 2025 season, the talented defender recorded seven pass deflections, ranking at the top of the Big 12.

As NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler explained, "After becoming a starter as a sophomore, he was one of the most productive corners in the FBS, registering 21 passes defended and five interceptions over his final 25 starts. He allowed a completion rate of just 44.4 percent when targeted in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among corners who saw 60-plus targets.

Abney is slightly undersized, but his athletic prowess made his film jump off the screen.

"Highly alert in zone, he has an outstanding read-react twitch in his plant and drive from depth. In man coverage, he is effective at turning and anticipating routes before undercutting them," writes Brugler. "His on-ball production reflects his talent, although the coverage penalties also reveal discipline that’s a work in progress. He plays with physicality, and missed tackles are rare on his tape."

Detroit made the decision to select Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder with their first selection in the fifth-round (No. 157).

Throughout the course of the early rounds, Detroit has been able to target fits who impressed the coaching staff during visits.

General manager Brad Holmes, speaking with reporters on Day 2, shared what intangibles the team saw in early picks this year.

“Well first of all, it starts with their passion for football. They both love football," said Holmes. "They’re going to do everything that they’ve got to do to make sure that their body’s right, that they’re in shape, that they’re being coachable and that they’re laying it all out on the line.

"Look, there’s nobody that’s perfect or anything like that," Holmes commented further. "Everybody has mistakes. But the passion for football is numero uno for us, and that’s where they’re very similar. They both love football.”

Barring any trades, the Lions will again make their next selection in the fifth-round (No. 181).

Lions 2026 Draft Selections

Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan



Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Remaining Lions draft picks

Round 5, pick 181

Round 6, pick 205

Round 6, pick 213

Round 7, pick 222

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