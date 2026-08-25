Detroit Lions Have Three Players Worth Trading Instead of Cutting
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The Detroit Lions could be active in player acquisition process ahead of the start of the regular season.
Last year, the Lions made a surprise trade as the preseason came to an end by sending wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick. This year, the team could make a similar move as they work to get their roster down to its final form of 53 players as training camp comes to a close.
Here are three Lions who could be traded instead of cut at the end of training camp.
QB Luke Altmyer
Prior to the 2019 NFL season, the Lions made a trade for an undrafted quarterback to add depth in the room when they acquired David Blough from the Cleveland Browns. Now, they find themselves in possession of a UDFA passer who could have some value across the league.
Altmyer has generated some intrigue throughout his preseason audition for the Lions, and teams in the market for a backup or emergency third quarterback could call the Lions. Currently, he's in competition with veteran Josh Dobbs for the backup spot.
There is a world where the Lions could receive an offer for Altmyer. This would come from a team that values what they've seen enough to want to prevent him from going through the waiver process, where a team higher on the pecking order could claim him.
Ultimately, having a backup quarterback like Dobbs with experience and proven ability makes more sense for a team like the Lions who have Super Bowl aspirations. As a result, perhaps a team looks to Altmyer as a young option they can develop and makes the Lions a deal.
DL Levi Onwuzurike
There's always been upside with Onwuzurike, dating back to when the Lions drafted him in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, injuries have derailed his progress seemingly at every point.
While Onwuzurike is expected to have a role on this year's roster, there is young talent emerging that could threaten his spot. In particular, rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has emerged as a player worthy of a long look once the team reaches the regular season.
There could be a team who has a more pressing need on the defensive interior, and in that case the Lions could view the Washington product as expendable in exchange for a draft pick.
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Like Onwuzurike, Rodriguez is a homegrown Lions veteran who should have a role on this year's team. However, there are also players who are making cases for an expanded role within Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
The Lions signed Devin White to a one-year contract amidst some injuries earlier in camp. White has proven to be a solid signing up to this point, and rookie Jimmy Rolder could also be a factor once he's healthy.
Rodriguez's situation seems somewhat similar to Patrick's was a year ago. While he can certainly contribute and has been a proven stable option, he could have some value across the league while the Lions have young talent like Rolder as well as veterans like White waiting in the wings.
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Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.