Detroit Lions Have Three Players Worth Trading Instead of Cutting

The Detroit Lions could be active in player acquisition process ahead of the start of the regular season.

Last year, the Lions made a surprise trade as the preseason came to an end by sending wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick. This year, the team could make a similar move as they work to get their roster down to its final form of 53 players as training camp comes to a close.

Here are three Lions who could be traded instead of cut at the end of training camp.

QB Luke Altmyer

Prior to the 2019 NFL season, the Lions made a trade for an undrafted quarterback to add depth in the room when they acquired David Blough from the Cleveland Browns. Now, they find themselves in possession of a UDFA passer who could have some value across the league.

Altmyer has generated some intrigue throughout his preseason audition for the Lions, and teams in the market for a backup or emergency third quarterback could call the Lions. Currently, he's in competition with veteran Josh Dobbs for the backup spot.

There is a world where the Lions could receive an offer for Altmyer. This would come from a team that values what they've seen enough to want to prevent him from going through the waiver process, where a team higher on the pecking order could claim him.

Ultimately, having a backup quarterback like Dobbs with experience and proven ability makes more sense for a team like the Lions who have Super Bowl aspirations. As a result, perhaps a team looks to Altmyer as a young option they can develop and makes the Lions a deal.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

There's always been upside with Onwuzurike, dating back to when the Lions drafted him in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, injuries have derailed his progress seemingly at every point.

While Onwuzurike is expected to have a role on this year's roster, there is young talent emerging that could threaten his spot. In particular, rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has emerged as a player worthy of a long look once the team reaches the regular season.

There could be a team who has a more pressing need on the defensive interior, and in that case the Lions could view the Washington product as expendable in exchange for a draft pick.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Like Onwuzurike, Rodriguez is a homegrown Lions veteran who should have a role on this year's team. However, there are also players who are making cases for an expanded role within Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

The Lions signed Devin White to a one-year contract amidst some injuries earlier in camp. White has proven to be a solid signing up to this point, and rookie Jimmy Rolder could also be a factor once he's healthy.

Rodriguez's situation seems somewhat similar to Patrick's was a year ago. While he can certainly contribute and has been a proven stable option, he could have some value across the league while the Lions have young talent like Rolder as well as veterans like White waiting in the wings.