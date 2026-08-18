Lions Levi Onwuzurike 'Looks Great': Can He Contribute in DL Rotation?

The Detroit Lions elected to retain Levi Onwuzurike for the beginning of the 2026 NFL season.

Onwuzurike was brought back on a one-year deal prior to last season, but his season ended before it began as he suffered an ACL injury before training camp that cost him the entire season.

Thanks to a provision in the CBA, Onwuzurike's contract tolled which made him eligible to return. The Lions also were able to retain Josh Paschal for the same reason, but ultimately the Lions elected to part ways with Paschal.

Still, there remains some intrigue regarding Onwuzurike within the walls of the Lions' facility. Head coach Dan Campbell has been impressed with Onwuzurike throughout training camp in what is a pivotal year for the Washington product's career.

“Yeah, he looks great. I would say when you are coming off that injury, your ability to train now, being healthy basically, right? So, now you're kind of out of that rehab mode and now you're into truly strength, conditioning, training, power, explosion, all of it," Campbell said. "So, he's just continued that route. And every year he becomes smarter, more crafty. He learns the game. So, he's elevating his FBI and just his skillset.

"The guy works his skillset every day, man. And every year he comes up with a little something new. He knows how to play the chess game, really in the run game, but the pass game you see it," Campbell continued. "He'll set something up for a while and then he'll counter you at some point. He's a headsy player, man. He knows what he's doing. And then he's got a motor. I mean, my gosh, when you have all those and then you got the motor he does, he's a massive problem for an offense.”

Onwuzurike has missed two full seasons throughout the first five years of his career, last year and in 2022 with a back injury. As a result, his consistency has been limited. However, when healthy the Lions have reaped the benefits of having him at their disposal.

Detroit has been conscious with his return to action throughout camp. They have had some limitations on him, but are beginning to up his snap count throughout practices with hopes of getting a full evaluation of his abilities ahead of his sixth season.

“We have ramped him up. He's been on a ramp up plan and we felt like we started to hit some pretty good numbers. And then he had a little setback, but I anticipate him being out there today," Campbell explained. "And you start talking about really, I guess two years ago, he's a strong physical man. I mean, when he does it right and he plays low and he feels good, I mean, he can wreak havoc in there. So, he's doing a good job in there. He's mixing it up and it's just about trying to keep his body on the up and up right now.”

Though Onwuzurike has gone down the depth chart relative to where he was earlier in his career, there is still a path for him to contribute. His best way to get on the field may be as the big end in Detroit's defense, as his inside-out versatility could be an asset.

Campbell has noted that he's seen the Washington product get into the backfield on several occasions, which can cause havoc for opposing offenses.

“Yeah. I mean, sometimes it's – most of them, what I do is if I don't blow them, it's obvious and I'll just tell him, 'Hey, that's a good job or that's a sack.' But, sometimes I don't just for the sake of the drill," Campbell said. "You kind of have to do that a little bit, otherwise you won't get a lot done. But yeah, he's a pain, man. He's definitely a pain, but I'm glad he's our pain.”

The Lions have a solid duo atop the interior line depth chart in Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. There are other intriguing options below them, such as draft pick Skyler Gill-Howard and newly signed veteran Ben Stille.

However, Onwuzurike is not a traditional interior lineman thanks to his versatility. Instead, he could play some defensive end opposite of Aidan Hutchinson at times in Detroit's defense. Tyler Lacy's emergence in camp has brought some competition, but Onwuzurike is certainly a candidate to produce in this role for Detroit in 2026.