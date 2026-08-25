Detroit Lions New "Rivalries" Uniforms Likely Leaked

The Detroit Lions are adding a new uniform to their rotation for the 2026 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the Lions newest look that will be debuted on November 1 in their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings was revealed in a photo featured on the Fox News website.

In an interview with Brad Galli earlier in the offseason, current team president Rod Wood explained the process of creating the uniforms in collaboration with Nike.

“I’m pretty excited about them. They’re kind of consistent with our colors and our look, but with a modern twist that I think the fans are going to like," Wood said. "That was a process that we went through over several years with Nike. Telling them what we would be interested in, they’d come back with a version. We’d push back, and it’d go back and forth. We settled on one that I think everyone’s gonna like.”

The Rivalries uniforms are part of a new partnership between the NFL, Nike and Fanatics that will give every NFL team a new uniform to go with their existing pairings over four years. This began last year, when teams from the NFC West and AFC East each got new looks.

Detroit Lions “Rivalries” Uniform Leaked @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/PBxCaiFpkp — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) August 25, 2026

This year, teams in the NFC North and AFC South will be getting Rivalries uniforms. Along with Detroit, the new uniforms for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars were also revealed on Tuesday.

"The program will elevate NFL rivalry games over the next four seasons, with specially designed Nike uniforms and fan gear," read a press release from the NFL when the concept was first announced prior to last season. "Rivalries will drive fan engagement by celebrating storied traditions and uniting communities with unique and elevated product designs."

Detroit got a new look prior to the 2024 season as part of their rebrand. As part of that, they brought back the black jerseys that they had earlier in the 2000's as part of their 'Motor City Muscle' uniforms to go along with the home Honolulu blue and the road white jerseys.

The Lions have worn a gray uniform in the past, as it was their color for 'Color Rush' games. They had the gray uniform in their rotation until the rebrand, when it was replaced by the black uniform.

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