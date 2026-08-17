Brad Holmes' Worst Signing Lands With Bears: Why Lions Moved On

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport has found a new home in the NFC North.

After visiting the Chicago Bears, the former Saints, Vikings and Lions defender has reportedly agreed to join Detroit's division rival.

Following stints with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, Detroit's front office and coaching staff were hopeful the defensive end could be a force opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

In his first campaign in Motown, Davenport was limited to two games. Against the Arizona Cardinals, a torn triceps ended his season prematurely.

The unpopular decision was made to re-sign Davenport to another one-year contract prior to the 2025 season.

One of the biggest concerns supporters had was his extensive injury history. In his second campaign in Detroit, the veteran recorded 14 tackles and one sack in eight games.

In Week 2 against Chicago, Davenport suffered a chest injury and was placed on the injured reserve list until he next played in November against the Packers.

Detroit was unable to bring him back again in 2026, given the emergence of Tyler Lacy and having Ahmed Hassanein already on the roster.

Growth of Levi Onwuzurike

Dan Campbell expressed over the weekend Levi Onwuzurike has performed well through the early part of training camp.

"I feel like Levi's had a good camp. Levi, as we all know, he's coming off a ton of injuries. But it's nice to have two ACLs, he would tell you that. It helps him move a lot better, he's got a lot more power and I think that shows up," said Campell. "There are times with Levi because he's such a strong man, he's a strong human being, powerful, that sometimes he gets real high. He can get a little bit high and really the last couple of days, that showed up a little bit.

"We’ve got to stay with him, stay on him about some of that stuff because when he plays low, he's a powerful man. He and (Tyler) Lacy are probably two of our most powerful D-linemen that we have,' Campbell added further. "You talk about knock back and they are hard to move. But I like where Levi's at. I think he's improved a ton. Certainly, he looks the healthiest he's been in a long time. So, I like where he's trending.”

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