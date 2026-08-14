Detroit Lions Preseason Snap Counts Against Cincinnati Bengals

The Detroit Lions took the field for the first time in the 2026 preseason and were able to gain a significant amount of information about those battling for roster spots.

Among the many players supporters were interested in following against the Cincinnati Bengals was rookie Blake Miller.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed he wanted to watch the film prior to making any true judgements about the play of the first-round pick in his debut.

The former NFL tight end did indicate it was a positive sign he wasn't overly focused on Miller or Larry Borom during their time on the field, which typically is a positive sign.

"Until I really watch the film, I can’t make a true judgment. I’ll tell you this, though, I didn’t feel like my eyes were ever on him or Larry (Borom), and that’s a positive," said Campbell. "That means that’s a pretty good sign. Like, man, they’re handling their business because I didn’t feel like we had any issues on the perimeter with those two guys in there. So, I thought he did a good job. I thought he handled it well.”

Here are the snap counts from the Lions' 2026 NFL preseason opener.

Offense

Miles Frazier OL 66 (100%)

Luke Altmyer QB 44 (67%)

Larry Borom OL 39 (59%), Three special teams (12%)

Blake Miller T 39 (59%), Three special teams (12%)

Christian Mahogany OL 39 (59%), Three special teams (12%)

Seth McLaughlin C 39 (59%), Three special teams (12%)

Dominic Lovett WR 32 (48%), Seven special teams (28%)

Tay Martin WR 30 (45%), Seven special teams (28%)

Jacob Saylors RB 29 (44%), Three special teams (12%)

Mason Miller G 27 (41%), Three special teams (12%)

Colby Sorsdal OL 27 (41%), Three special teams (12%)

Michael Niese OL 27 (41%)

Melvin Priestly OL 27 (41%)

Thomas Gordon TE 25 (38%), Seven special teams (28%)

Tom Kennedy WR 25 (38%)

Jackson Meeks TE 24 (36%), Nine special teams (36%)

Zach Horton TE 22 (33%), 13 special teams (52%)

Josh Dobbs QB 22 (33%)

Kye Robichaux RB 21 (32%), Eight special teams (32%)

Lucky Jackson WR 20 (30%), Seven special teams (28%)

Isaac TeSlaa WR 17 (26%)

Tyler Conklin TE 17 (26%)

Raheem Blackshear RB 16 (24%), Seven special teams (28%)

Tarik Black WR 16 (24%), Seven special teams (28%)

Cedrick Wilson WR 15 (23%)

Malik Cunningham WR 14 (21%), Eight special teams (32%)

Greg Dortch WR 7 (11%), One special teams (4%)

Defense

Anthony Lucas DE 50 (71%)

Keith Abney CB 46 66% 13 special teams (52%)

Aamaris Brown DB 46 (66%), 11 special teams (44%)

Erick Hunter LB 43 (61%),12 special teams (48%)

Thomas Harper S 39 (56%), 12 special teams (48%)

Roger McCreary CB 39 (56%), Six special teams (24%)

Eric O'Neill DE 38 (54%), Seven special teams (28%)

Skyler Gill-Howard DL 38 (54%), Four special teams (16%)

Myles Adams DL 36 (51%)

Nick Whiteside CB 33 (47%), 12 special teams (48%)

Ahmed Hassanein DE 29 (41%), Nine special teams (36%)

Chris Smith DL 29 (41%), Four special teams (16%)

Joe Bachie LB 27 (39%), 14 special teams (56%)

Trevor Nowaske LB 27 (39%)

Christian Izien DB 26 (37%)

Dan Jackson S 24 (34%), 10 special teams (40%)

Ryan Cooper CB 24 (34%), Four special teams (16%)

Troy Reeder LB 22 (31%), 10 special teams (40%)

Ennis Rakestraw CB 22 (31%), One special teams (4%)

Devin White LB 22 (31%)

Khalil Dorsey CB 16 (23%)

Levi Onwuzurike DL 15 (21%)

Mekhi Wingo DL 14 (20%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga LB 13 (19%), Nine special teams (36%)

Ben Stille DL 13 (19%)

Tyler Lacy DL 13 (19%)

Chuck Clark S 12 (17%)

Loren Strickland S 9 (13%), 11 special teams (44%)

Tyre West DL 4 (6%), two special teas (8%)

Special teams

Jack Fox P 8 (32%)

Hogan Hatten LS 8 (32%)

Jake Bates K 6 (24%)

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