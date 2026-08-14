Lions Ennis Rakestraw Injury Not Believed to Be Major

An unfortunate incident occured in the first-half of the Detroit Lions' preseason opener Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who is entering his third NFL season, suffered an injury while making a tackle on Cincinnati's Tahj Brooks in the second quarter. He remained down on the field, and teammates quickly waved the training staff over to take a look at him.

Earlier on the same series, Rakestraw appeared to take a hit from teammate Devin White on his other arm.

Rakestraw was eventually helped off the field by trainers and went to the locker room. He did not return to action in the Lions' 16-6 loss. Prior to exiting, Rakestraw had recorded five total tackles including one solo, and had a pass breakup.

It appeared to be a shoulder injury, which is somewhat troubling given Rakestraw's injury history. Last year, Rakestraw suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and had surgery that kept him out for the duration of his second season.

However, Campbell gave an optimistic update on the young cornerback following the game by stating he doesn't believe it is a major injury.

"It's not major. It ended up being — it's not a headshot, we just think he got a little contusion in the arm," Campbell said. "It kind of made him numb. So, I think he'll be alright."

Rakestraw also spoke with reporters after the game, stating the injury was not serious. He was not observed to be wearing a sling or a brace.

"Nah, not at all," Rakestraw said, via the Detroit News. "I'll be back."

Campbell also gave updates on Mekhi Wingo and Loren Strickland. Wingo will be evaluated for a concussion, while the team was uncertain on Strickland's status but is mildly optimistic.

Entering his third season, Rakestraw has appeared in just eight games. In his rookie campaign, his appearances were staggered around an injured reserve stint after a pregame hamstring injury.

The Lions have had to deal with some change at cornerback throughout training camp, most notably with the decision to cut Terrion Arnold amidst his ongoing legal matter.

Arnold, who was the team's first-round draft pick the same year they took Rakestraw in the second, is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

With Arnold's abrupt release coming shortly before training camp, the Lions entered camp with the belief that Rakestraw would compete for the second starting spot opposite of D.J. Reed with the likes of veteran Rock Ya-Sin. However, Ya-Sin appears to be pulling away in that competition.

Detroit did not play many of its starters, instead electing to allow their depth players to make their case for a roster spot.

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