Detroit Lions Who Suited Up Against Bengals in Preseason Opener
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The Detroit Lions did not play key starters in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Several players earned opportunities to showcase why they should move up on the depth chart or make their case to make the team.
Among them is cornerback Nick Whiteside, who has consistently made plays at training camp and likely has moved past Ennis Rakestraw on the depth chart.
"You can't ignore him," said Dan Campbell. "And a guy like him, a guy like him, he is rising. Here's what I love about Ironsides is it is not too big for him. He doesn't care who's across from him, he will compete and he's going to try to use his craft. He doesn't go in a shell and he's defeated before the play is even snapped. I know this sounds crazy, but some guys, all of a sudden (Jameson Williams) Jamo's across from me or (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saints, and I'm already done, and the fear is already there. He is not that way.
"This guy, it doesn't matter who's there. He's going to try to use his craft and compete. And you love that. Special teams, he makes plays every day. And so, I like where he's at right now. We'll see where this goes.”
Here is the list of who suited up in the 2026 preseason opener on the road against the Bengals, according to league sources.
Offense
Luke Altmyer, Josh Dobbs, Kye Robichaux, Jacob Saylors, Raheem Blackshear, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tarik Black, Malik Cunningham, Lucky Jackson, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett, Tay Martin, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tyler Conklin, Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton, Jackson Meeks, Blake Miller, Seth McLaughlin, Mason Miller, Larry Borom, Miles Frazier, Christian Mahogany, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal
Defense
Mekhi Wingo, Ahmed Hassanein, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neil, Myles Adams, Skyler Gill-Howard, Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith, Ben Stille, Tyre West, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Trevor Nowaske, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Troy Reeder, Devin White, Keith Abney II, Ryan Cooper Jr., Khalil Dorsey, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown, Christian Izien, Chuck Clark, Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten, Jake Bates
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!