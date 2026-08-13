Who, What Lions Dan Campbell Is Looking Forward To About Bengals Game

Several players on the Detroit Lions roster have an opportunity to impress the coaching staff, when the team takes the field for the first time against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 preseason opener.

While starters are not expected to suit up, there are many position battles that could be impacted after 60 minutes of action.

It will be intriguing to monitor how the running backs, offensive linemen, receivers and safeties lower on the depth perform when their number is called.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what and who he is looking forward to against Zac Taylor's squad.

“Well, I think always with these is, as a coach man, you want to see some of these guys. You've been coaching them on technique, fundamentals. The scheme is not as big of an issue right now. I'm not concerned with that, because what we're giving them, they'll be able to play fast," said Campbell. "But man, how do they handle competition? Cincinnati's going to, I think (Bengals head coach) Zac (Taylor)'s going to play those guys a couple of drives, their starters. So, it'll be a great look for our guys."

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The former NFL tight end is intrigued to learn how the players take what has been learned at camp and apply it when the pressure ramps up a couple of degrees.

"How do they compete, do they use what they've been taught? Just you want to see the development, you're excited for some of these young guys. And then some of these rookies, young players, to have a chance to see where they've grown," Campbell said. "Do they take what you're teaching them to the field? And then some of these veteran guys that are playing for a spot, to watch them go out and compete.

"That's what's fun about all this," Campbell added further. "But I think just trying to play as clean football as we can. Nothing's going to be perfect, certainly the first preseason game, but you want to see these guys keep their composure and stay disciplined and use your craft, use what you've been taught.”

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