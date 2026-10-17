Exploring Pros, Cons of Lions Claiming LB Aiden Fisher

The Detroit Lions enter Week 6 on a bye week, fresh off of the momentum from a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, it came with a cost, as three Lions found themselves on injured reserve, including LB Devin White.

White was a summer addition to the Lions, getting picked up after injuries decimated the room in training camp, including hampering fourth-round selection Jimmy Rolder’s development.

On Saturday, a possible name that could replace White became available in recently waived seventh-round selection Aidan Fisher. Fisher was a productive linebacker that followed head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana to win a National Championship.

Fisher was viewed as a strong player that trended in the right direction to become a draftable piece during his time in college, but his weakness was in the passing game.

During the pre-draft cycle, multiple outlets, including Lions On SI, had projected Fisher to Motown as a piece to round out the linebacker room. During his final three seasons, Fisher recorded 118-, 108-, and 97-tackle seasons, with the last two being against Big Ten competition. That included 22 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and he also added three interceptions.

The Virginia native was a two-time first team All-American, but his lack of athleticism and pass coverage ability made him wait until the final 15 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft to hear his name called.

He was able to make the Texans' roster out of training camp, but was waived on Saturday with injured linebacker Henry To'oto'o returning to the active roster.

The Lions are in an interesting spot, and a waiver claim is a valid option. Devin White was a proven force when blitzing, and Fisher’s senior year saw 4.5 sacks with the Hoosiers. White also has had some criticism against the pass.

The Lions will likely evaluate internal options, weighing the pros and cons when compared to practice squad member Joe Bachie. Bachie spent a few games active with Motown to start 2026, but was released and added to the practice squad.

Based on his previous production at the collegiate level, it is worth the relatively low risk for the Lions to add Fisher. If he does not pan out, the Lions have the option to let Fisher walk and replace him with White when the former first-round selection is back to full health.

That said, it is unlikely that Detroit will get the chance to claim Fisher, as they currently sit in the mid-20s for waiver order

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