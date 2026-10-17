Former Lions Punter Kasey Redfern Dies at 35 After Long Cancer Battle

After a long cancer battle, former Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern has died at the age of 35.

According to his wife, Lauryl Redfern, he battled central nervous system lymphoma since 2023. Redfern played in Motown for just one season, back in 2017.

"He fought an incredible fight," Lauryl explained recently to the California Post. "He smiled the whole way through, never questioned why and always knew God had a purpose for this, having great hope that his miracle would be healing on Earth.”

Redfern played collegiately at Wofford (2010-2013) before embarking on a six-year NFL journey. He went undrafted in 2014, but landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Besides the Lions, he had stops with the Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys and Falcons before his career ended in 2019.

In late September, the 35-year-old entered hospice care. The impact of treatment had started to take its toll on his mind and body.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: One Advanced Metric Showcases Importance of Safety Brian Branch to Kelvin Sheppard's Defense

“His poor brain has had all it can take treatment wise so we want to make sure that he can be as comfortable as possible. As our NP pointed out this will also help me be able to love on him more/better and not have to do all of the caretaking as well," his wife shared on social media. "It’s been a really hard few weeks with this extreme decline. He’s still home and able to be home and could still have a lot more time with us, but we just can’t give him anymore treatment and unfortunately this decline is irreversible except by another miracle from the Lord which we are still of course praying for.

“We know that healing will take place regardless of the outcome, but if he makes it to Heaven soon, he will have it better than the rest of us and for that all I can do is be thankful and joyful and filled with peace (and a lot of jealousy) that He will be WHOLE and in glory with our Savior, the best place we could ask to be.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast , head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.