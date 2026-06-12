'That's On Them': Frank Ragnow Is Unsure Why Lions Leaked Money Request

When Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood openly revealed at the annual owner's meeting the team asked for signing bonus money back from Frank Ragnow, many raised an eyebrow.

Among them was Ragnow, who spoke to reporters at his annual Skeet Shoot Showdown event.

The former NFL center was asked what his current relationship was with the team that made him a first-round draft pick back in 2018.

“I guess that’s a tough question to answer. I’d say, obviously, the reports out there, whatever," Ragnow said, via AtoZ Sports. "I don’t know why they leaked it, but that’s on them. I am trying to be a positive glass half full, whatever you say. There’s so many, I’m a people person. There’s so many great people in that facility and on that team, and I’ve got nothing but love and respect. And I’m rooting for all of them.”

Thoughts about retirement

It was certainly challenging for Ragnow to sit back and watch his former team struggle, after making the decision to walk away, prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season.

“I tried to avoid games and tried to distract myself from it and then I started watching games and I felt guilt. Like Jared’s getting hit, that’s my guy. Those are my guys and they’re struggling," said Ragnow. "And then I made a horrid decision and tried to get ready to play and got hurt and it’s just like, that was tough. That was really tough.

"But you know it all, everything happens for a reason. And I am where I am now and I’m in a great place and the team’s in a good place and I’m excited for next season. So, I guess it all worked out whether it’s the right way or whatever. But, we found a way and everything’s okay."

The 30-year-old envisioned himself coming back, playing and helping the team claw their way into the playoffs.

"You convince yourself into his romantic story," said Ragnow. "Like, ‘Hey, come back and help the team go on a run,’ and that’s the beautiful thing about football. It’s like you got to put the work in, and I got hurt what was it a day or two before I got there.

"It’s unfortunate, but I should have listened to my body, probably. But it is what it is,” Ragnow added. "Its a learning experience. At least I can say I lay my head on the pillow at night and say, 'I tried. I tried for the team, tried for the fans and it just wasn’t meant to be.'”