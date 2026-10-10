How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against Arizona Cardinals

The last time the Detroit Lions faced the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium back in 2024, they departed with a 20-13 victory.

Detroit is seeking their third victory of the 2026 season, when Dan Campbell's squad again travels to Arizona to face a 1-3 Cardinals squad.

Drew Petzing served as the Cardinals offensive coordinator for three seasons prior to joining the Lions this offseason.

“I mean a huge part of my career. As you said, first time play-calling, worked with (Packers current defensive coordinator) Jonathan Gannon, (defensive coordinator) Nick Rallis, a number of guys on that staff for a number of years in my career," said Petzing. "So, had a chance to take the next step with them and grow as a coach and grow as a person and grow as a leader.

"So, invaluable what those guys taught me, what I learned from them, what hopefully I was able to impart on them. But it was, it was an amazing three years.”

Offense carrying the 2026 season

After a disastrous start to the season for the defense, many now believe the offense must carry the team.

“I don't think you ever think about it that way as a coach," Petzing explained. "We’ve got three phases. We're going to go out and try to win a game by any means necessary. So, anytime we don't do that, I'm going to feel I want to challenge myself. I want to challenge the players. I think they want to be challenged. I think they challenge each other. I think that's just the nature of the beast in this League, no matter what the situation.”

Dan Campbell challenged the offense during his weeky radio interview, stating the unit should want to score 35 points a game, if they want to be considered great.

"I would hope that's our mindset on offense no matter. Yeah. And like I say it jokingly, but our goal is to score one more than them. And I don't care if that's 32-31. I don't care if it's 3-2," Petzing said. "As long as we have one more than them when that game ends, I'm good. We're always going to have stuff to clean up or be better at or be more efficient at, butat the end of the day, that's all we're focused on.”

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday October 11, 2026

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: State Farm Stadium

TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams

Stream: NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

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