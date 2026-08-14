Key Takeaways From Detroit Lions Preseason Opener Against Bengals

All throughout the summer, the Detroit Lions have taken a more serious approach to their work on a daily basis.

Training camp has been intended to get the roster competing at a high level and installing new concepts on both sides of the football.

The Lions and Bengals have not played each other in the preseason for a decade. On Thursday, the two sides battled at Paycor Stadium in less than ideal weather conditions at times.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 16-14 preseason loss.

Isaac TeSlaa is in a slump

The former third-round pick let a couple of passes that should have been caught slip through his fingers.

Unfortunately, a pass that should have secured in the first quarter resulted in a Luke Altmyer interception that halted Detroit's momentum on offense. His second drop was as good as a turnover, with it coming on fourth down and TeSlaa having the yardage to convert.

The former third-round pick has not had a great start to training camp, and a performance like the one he had against the Bengals will do little to silence critics.

Assessing Luke Altymer

The undrafted free agent rookie did not let the moment get too big for him in his NFL debut, but he showcased his inexperience at times against a Bengals defense that played starters.

Early on, he was decisive and delivered strikes. As the game went on, some of his inexperience and propensity to hold on to the football too long became a little costly.

If he is to land a spot on the roster, he will need to clean up some fundamentals and make sure he works on mastering the exchange from center and proper hand offs.

The turnover was costly, as the Bengals were able to find the end zone on a Joe Flacco pass to tight end Jack Endries for four yards.

Following the turnover, Altmeyer settled down, even delivering a strike to Tarik Black in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Black was called for offensive pass interference.

He tossed a touchdown pass in the fourth-quarter, but the game ended when he tossed an interception, his second of the game, down by two points. Altmyer finished the game 13-of-22 for 130 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ahmed Hassanein is taking advantage of playing time

Since the summer began, the former sixth-round pick has been taking advantage of each opportunity to showcase what he can bring to the table.

Hassanein was a bright spot all evening, as he secured a sack early against Joe Burrow and brought a spark to the defense. He later recorded a strip-sack on Bengals backup quarterback Josh Johnson, but the Bengals fell on it to prevent a turnover.

Detroit's coaching staff moved him around the defensive line to learn more about his level of versatility.

Miles Frazier took too many penalties

It was not a positive night for a player that was aiming to gain the trust of the coaching staff. He took far too many penalties and looked out of sync in his blocking efforts. He started the game at guard, but also got some work at tackle in the second half.

Detroit's starters along the offensive line are expected to carry the offense this season.

If something should happen to another starter on the offensive line, it is currently hard to trust that the former LSU lineman can handle the significant responsibilities he would be tasked with, based on his performance against the Bengals.

Ennis Rakestraw leaves game early

The primary goal for teams in the preseason is to avoid a significant injury.

The former second-round pick gave up an early reception to Ja'Marr Chase, but was able to rebound later with a solid pass breakup.

Unforutanately, Rakestraw was injured after tackling running back Tahj Brooks.

After being evaluated by trainers, the former Missouri defensive back eventually left the field under his own power. He was observed being ginger with left arm and shoulder, not wanting to further impact his apparent injury.

He left the field and headed to the locker room before halftime after being evaluated in the blue medical tent.

Dan Campbell will update the status of Rakestraw's injury either after the game or on Saturday afternoon.