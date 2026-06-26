Lions Add Former Michigan Staffer as Scouting Assistant

The Detroit Lions have made another addition to their scouting department.

On Friday, reports indicated that the Lions have hired John Collins as a scouting assistant. Collins comes to the Lions from the college ranks, as he was most recently the Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Michigan Wolverines.

Collins was hired by the Wolverins in 2024 when the team was under head coach Sherrone Moore. He was retained by new head coach Kyle Wittingham, who was hired in January.

Prior to coming to Michigan, Collins had spent the previous two seasons on staff with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a part of a national championship team there, as they won it in 2022. He had served as a recruiting analyst at Georgia, where he helped the team put together the nation's top recruiting class in 2024.

It's a wise move for the Lions, as Collins' time as a director of player personnel likely gives him insight on how colleges operate and as such allows him to evaluate talent effectively.

The #Lions are expected to hire Michigan assistant director of personnel John Collins as a scouting assistant, a source tells @CBSSports.



Had worked at Michigan since 2024. Before Michigan, worked at Georgia for two years. pic.twitter.com/Qc8Tueexyq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 26, 2026

The Lions have made at least one other addition to their front office this offseason, as general manager Brad Holmes hired former Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier as a personnel executive.

Holmes has experience on the scouting side, as he began his career as a scout for the Los Angeles Rams. He eventually worked his way up to the director of the department when he was hired by the Lions back in 2021.

Detroit has built a strong reputation through the draft under Brad Holmes' watch. He has drafted and developed multiple All-Pros, including Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kerby Joseph in addition to Pro Bowl talents like Jahmyr Gibbs and Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit recently completed its offseason workout program, as they conducted three sessions of organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp to close it out.

The Lions are currently on break, but will return for the start of training camp in late-July. Rookies are due to report on July 25, while veterans will report on July 28. They have three preseason games, and will open the regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13 at Ford Field.

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