Lions Are Facing Packers Team That Will Not Have Key Linebacker

The Detroit Lions will not have to worry about one of the Green Bay Packers defensive captains in a Week 7 contest at Ford Field.

On Friday, reports indicated that Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin will be ruled out for Sunday's game after a collision in practice resulted in an injury. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the veteran defender took a knee to the shin, and while it's not expected to result in an injured reserve stint, Franklin will be out against the Lions.

This game is a pivotal showdown between two teams angling for a leg up behind the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Green Bay enters the game at 4-2, while the Lions are 3-2 coming off of a Week 6 bye.

The Packers have already taken a hit defensively at the linebacker position, as Edgerrin Cooper is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4 against Tampa Bay.

As a result, the Packers are expected to start Ty'Ron Hopper and Isaiah McDuffie at linebacker this week against Detroit. The linebacking corps for Green Bay was a huge part of slowing Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the two meetings last year, both of which were won by the Packers.

Hopper has started two of his 39 career appearances, both of which came last year for Green Bay. McDuffie, meanwhile, has filled in for Cooper since his injury and will be making his 33rd start over the last three seasons for the Packers.

Now, the Lions will have the opportunity to expose an inexperienced linebacking corps that includes a backup thrust into action due to Franklin's injury happening late in the week.

Franklin has been a very impactful player for Green Bay's defense through the first six games of the season. He has recorded 41 combined tackles including 18 solos, along with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

He is in his first season with the Packers after beginning his career with the Indianapolis Colts. A seventh-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 Draft, Franklin played the first eight years of his career in Indianapolis before being dealt to Green Bay this offseason.

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