Detroit Lions Running Back Is Being Coached Tough, Cussed Out Most

The Detroit Lions are still learning what they have in running back Sione Vaki.

Originally a safety in college at Utah, Vaki did some work in the backfield during his collegiate career. When the Lions drafted him, they saw enough from his college film to indicate that he could have a bright future as a running back and have kept him there.

Now entering his third season, Vaki is getting a healthy dose of tough coaching from position coach Tashard Choice.

"He’s probably the best kid that you could possibly get," said Choice. "A salt of the earth type of person, but I’m probably the one that cusses Vaki out the most. I’m sorry to say it. Mama has gotta forgive me.”

The sample size for Vaki at running back has been very small, as he has just seven career carries over his first two seasons. The Utah product has struggled to stay on the field consistently due to injuries, and when he has been healthy he has been contributing mainly on special teams.

Now heading into a pivotal third season, the Lions are eager to see if he has more to offer at the position.

“You can see the work ethic. I can get on Vaki all day. I’m gonna probably get on him the most. But he never complains," Choice said. "He gets back on the field, does what he’s supposed to do, and he works his tail off. And so, when you got people like him that works hard, and then he wants to get better, that’s the easy part for me. It’s easy to be a coach when you have guys like that, so I gotta continue to push his envelope.”

Still raw at running back

At minicamp, the former NFL tight was asked how much he still wants Vaki to be a part of the offense this season.

"We would love to, he has got ability, He is another guy, you just watch some of the --pound for pound he is one of our best athletes. He is explosive, he’s strong , he’s quick, there are things about him. But the running back position is a little raw," Campbell said. "Yes, he has been in there, he did a little bit in college, this is year three, but he hasn’t played running back, not that much, and a lot of it is injury. And then the other two guys who have been ahead of him."

Detroit is still waiting to see how much he can provide. They do have a solid duo of backs at the top of the depth chart in Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco, but they've called upon a third running back at times over the past several years, and Vaki is looking to be the name they call when needed this year.

"So yeah, he is another guy where our eyes are open. If we feel like the protections, that is something he can do and then he can do a few things out of the backfield and can he do a couple of these jobs, then he proves that, then yeah," said Campbell. "Listen, we want to move the football and we want to win, so if he helps us do that, we are going to find a way to put him on the field.”