Lions Updated Bubble Watch after Bengals Game: Defense

The Detroit Lions have various defensive players on the bubble entering their second preseason game Saturday with the Washington Commanders. These aforementioned players need to not only string together a solid week of practices, but also need to stand out vs. the Commanders.

Among those players, EDGE Ahmed Hassanein continued his strong start to training camp with a standout performance Thursday against the Bengals. He compiled a game-high two sacks, including a sack of Joe Burrow on Cincinnati's opening drive of the preseason affair.

The Boise State product also notched four tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Detroit's exhibition opener.

Hassanein wreaked havoc all game long, and further cemented his status as a member of the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.

Rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard also had an impressive showing. The 2026 sixth-round pick amassed multiple pressures, and raced down Cincinnati QB Josh Johnson for a significant third-down stop in the final quarter of Thursday's preseason tilt.

While Gill-Howard was one of the game's standout performers, fellow defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Tyre West failed to make their presence known.

Wingo not only made a minimal impact (just one total tackle), but also left the exhibition contest prematurely. Plus, West logged just four defensive snaps. Consequently, both players are likely on the outside looking in at this stage in camp.

Meanwhile, in the secondary, third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered a setback, exiting Thursday's exhibition affair early with a physical ailment. Overall, it was a lackluster effort from the Missouri product, further damaging his stock heading into Detroit's preseason matchup with Washington Saturday.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Nick Whiteside produced solid efforts in coverage vs. the Bengals. Additionally, safety Thomas Harper made the most of his 39 total defensive snaps, finishing with three total tackles and a pass defensed.

Along with the aforementioned names, here is the list of Lions players on the bubble entering week two of the exhibition season:

Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Troy Reeder, Aamaris Brown, Ekow Boye-Doe, De'Shawn Rucker, Loren Strickland and Dan Jackson.

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