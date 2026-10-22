Lions Week 7 Game Officiated by One of NFL's Most Flag-Happy Crews

The officiating crew for the Detroit Lions’ Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers has been revealed.

For Sunday’s game, the Lions have drawn Alex Moore’s crew to preside over the game. Moore is in his second season as an official, and will be working a Lions game for the first time in his career in the role.

Moore’s first five games have carried an interesting trend, as the road team has won in each of the five games.

Moore had worked the previous three years as an umpire before being promoted to a referee in 2025. In a corresponding move at the time, Tra Blake returned to being an umpire.

While he has never served as a head referee for a Lions game, he did serve as an umpire for the Lions’ Divisional Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

He has reffed the Bills’ win over the Texans in Week 1, the Panthers win over Atlanta in Week 2, Kansas City over Miami in Week 3, Jacksonville over Cincinnati in Week 4 and Tampa Bay’s win over Dallas on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Moore’s crew did not work a game in Week 6.

Moore has worked one Packers game in his career as a head referee, that being their win over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 19, 2025.

In terms of penalties called, there has been a slight skew toward the visiting team through Moore’s first five games of the season. There have been 54 penalties called on away teams, while home teams have been flagged 39 times according to NFL Penalties.

In the last two games, Moore’s crew has thrown a total of 45 penalty flags as there have been over 20 in each of those games. His crew has called 30 offensive holding penalties up to this point, according to NFL Penalties, which ranks second behind Scott Novak’s crew.

In total, Moore’s crew ranks second behind Novak for the most penalties enforced. His average of 20.2 total flags called per game is tied-for-second with Craig Wrolstad’s crew behind Novak.

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